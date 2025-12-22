Bikone launches new lightweight, aero bottom bracket for Tadej Pogačar and UAE Team Emirates-XRG

Spanish company Bikone has launched a brand new 'aero' bottom bracket, which will be used next year by UAE Team Emirates-XRG and world champion Tadej Pogačar.

Bikone has provided the team with bottom brackets since 2024, and we have covered them before in Pogačar bike checks. Refreshingly, in today's day and age, Team UAE use a range of aftermarket components that make bike checks a little more interesting. The team use aftermarket chainrings, thru axles, derailleur hangers and bottom brackets.

Bikone, based in Zarazoga, has developed a brand new bottom bracket in collaboration with the team, which appears to be officially called the (get ready) 'BSA Road Ceramic Aero UAE Bottom Bracket for Shimano'.

This new unit is the lightest the brand has ever produced at 77 grams – 15 grams lighter than the previous unit, and for comparison, about 3 grams lighter than the CeramicSpeed BB Alpha, which launched in October. It also includes some features which appear to improve aerodynamic performance. The non-drive side (left) bottom bracket cup is completely smooth, whilst the drive side (right) uses far fewer installation notches.

I asked the brand about aerodynamic testing and results, but it told me that the data on testing is not publicly available. Perhaps there is something in having the non-drive side cup, which is external in a Shimano threaded version, to be smoother, due to the way it sits exposed on the left-hand side of the bike. The brand says the smooth left cup reduces turbulent airflow and improves frame integration.

The unit retails at €349 and comes with installation tools for both sides of the unit, as well as two sets of extra seals. The unit is a BSA spec, compatible with threaded frames and 24mm Shimano chainset axles.

Image 1 of 4 The unit weighs in at 77 grams (Image credit: Bikone) The non-drive side cup uses internal installation notches (Image credit: Bikone) Installation tools are included (Image credit: Bikone) (Image credit: Bikone)

As you might expect, the brand claims this new unit has been developed, tested and fine-tuned to the standards required by the riders at Team UAE and was a joint development. Bikone states the objective was less aerodynamic drag, less weight and less friction.

The unit is manufactured from 7075 aluminium and uses hybrid ceramic bearings; the brand lists a spec of ABEC 5 / P5 2RS. 2RS indicates the use of two seals on either side of the bearing, like the majority of cartridge bearings seen on bike components. P5 is an ABEC bearing rating. The unit also uses 'axial seals and o-rings' to protect the unit and completely seal the assembly, according to the brand.

Installation is a little different compared to more traditional units. I'm told the non-drive side cup uses a specific (included tool) to engage with the internal notches, whilst the drive side, using fewer tool engagement notches, is still compatible with a regular 16-notch BSA tool.