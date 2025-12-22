Bikone launches new lightweight, aero bottom bracket for Tadej Pogačar and UAE Team Emirates-XRG
The Road Ceramic Aero bottom bracket is the brand's lightest ever and has been developed in collaboration with the team
Spanish company Bikone has launched a brand new 'aero' bottom bracket, which will be used next year by UAE Team Emirates-XRG and world champion Tadej Pogačar.
Bikone has provided the team with bottom brackets since 2024, and we have covered them before in Pogačar bike checks. Refreshingly, in today's day and age, Team UAE use a range of aftermarket components that make bike checks a little more interesting. The team use aftermarket chainrings, thru axles, derailleur hangers and bottom brackets.
Bikone, based in Zarazoga, has developed a brand new bottom bracket in collaboration with the team, which appears to be officially called the (get ready) 'BSA Road Ceramic Aero UAE Bottom Bracket for Shimano'.
This new unit is the lightest the brand has ever produced at 77 grams – 15 grams lighter than the previous unit, and for comparison, about 3 grams lighter than the CeramicSpeed BB Alpha, which launched in October. It also includes some features which appear to improve aerodynamic performance. The non-drive side (left) bottom bracket cup is completely smooth, whilst the drive side (right) uses far fewer installation notches.
I asked the brand about aerodynamic testing and results, but it told me that the data on testing is not publicly available. Perhaps there is something in having the non-drive side cup, which is external in a Shimano threaded version, to be smoother, due to the way it sits exposed on the left-hand side of the bike. The brand says the smooth left cup reduces turbulent airflow and improves frame integration.
The unit retails at €349 and comes with installation tools for both sides of the unit, as well as two sets of extra seals. The unit is a BSA spec, compatible with threaded frames and 24mm Shimano chainset axles.
As you might expect, the brand claims this new unit has been developed, tested and fine-tuned to the standards required by the riders at Team UAE and was a joint development. Bikone states the objective was less aerodynamic drag, less weight and less friction.
The unit is manufactured from 7075 aluminium and uses hybrid ceramic bearings; the brand lists a spec of ABEC 5 / P5 2RS. 2RS indicates the use of two seals on either side of the bearing, like the majority of cartridge bearings seen on bike components. P5 is an ABEC bearing rating. The unit also uses 'axial seals and o-rings' to protect the unit and completely seal the assembly, according to the brand.
Installation is a little different compared to more traditional units. I'm told the non-drive side cup uses a specific (included tool) to engage with the internal notches, whilst the drive side, using fewer tool engagement notches, is still compatible with a regular 16-notch BSA tool.
Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of.
He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing.
