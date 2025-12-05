Premier Tech joins Alpecin as title sponsor for Mathieu van der Poel's team in 2026 after leaving Israel-Premier Tech

News
By published

Belgian WorldTour squad becomes Alpecin-Premier Tech as Canadian company signs three-year partnership

Alpecin - Deceuninck team&#039;s Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel awaits the start of the 12th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 180.6 km between Auch and Hautacam, in the Pyrenees mountains of southwestern France, on July 17, 2025. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)
Mathieu van der Poel at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

After leaving Israel-Premier Tech in November, Canadian company Premier Tech has joined Alpecin as the new co-title sponsor of Mathieu van der Poel's team for 2026, replacing Deceuninck, it was announced on Friday in Antwerp.

Now renamed as Alpecin-Premier Tech, their WorldTour Women's team will also change name with the same new title sponsor to Fenix-Premier Tech.

The new agreement has confirmed the Belgian WorldTour team's future, with a three-year partnership being signed until 2028, with the option of an additional three years following that. Alpecin also extended its stay for two more years – with an option for a third – yesterday evening.

The announcement comes after Premier Tech ended its partnership with Israel-Premier Tech in the Autumn, saying it was "untenable for us to continue as a sponsor" following the widespread protests against the team's participation at races such as the Vuelta a España – as a result of Israel's armed conflict in Gaza.

Premier Tech, too, have moved on, already joining French team St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93 as a major sponsor – but not title sponsor – for the next two seasons.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.