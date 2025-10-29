'A shift in the strategic vision' - Campagnolo launches new Super Record 'platform' with 1X aero chainset and Nano Clutch rear mech

Campagnolo appears to have come out swinging today with the launch of a new Super Record 'platform' and a new pair of gravel-specific Bora wheels.

These new releases reinforce a period of change for the Italian giant; today's news follows the official release of the Super Record 13 groupset back in June.

That groupset has generated many positive comments so far, seemingly rebuilding after the lukewarm reception Campagnolo's first wireless groupset, Super Record WR, garnered in 2023.

Just days ago, the brand also officially released an 'Ultra' upgrade kit consisting of bearings, a titanium cassette and a carbon chainring for €990.

Campagnolo has now expanded the Super Record 13 range. The brand is calling Super Record a 'platform' now, announcing wireless 1x13 gravel, 2x13 all road, 1x13 road and TT-specific componentry which centres around specific derailleurs.

We also spotted a Super Record 1X road groupset at the Tour de France back in July.

Three Super Record derailleurs will shape the range: the Super Record 13-speed derailleur for 2x13 road use, a clutched derailleur for all road 2x13 and 1x13 road use (to aid chain retention) and the Super Record X gravel-specific rear mech with Nano Clutch for gravel use.

The brand has also released a new Bora X gravel-specific wheelset, designed specifically for gravel tyres.

Wireless componentry is a massive help with modern integrated bike builds, and Campagnolo has now ticked that off. This new platform system could make its way down the rest of the brand's ranges in time. This could be the very beginning of a lot more Campagnolo equipment being specced on a wider range of bikes in the future.

Here's a breakdown of the new componentry (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Campagnolo has made it clear that these aren't new groupsets, but new components that provide a Super Record 'platform' for riders to choose the parts they need for a wider range of riding.

The brand has also indicated that this new component platform style may be launched for other Campagnolo groupsets in time.

Campagnolo says these new options will provide the best configuration for every enthusiast (as long as said enthusiast can afford Super Record prices).

The new parts cover road, all road, and gravel uses, and can be generally split by the new 'Nano Clutch' rear derailleur to control chain tension when running a 1X drivetrain setup. The new Bora X wheels are, as mentioned, gravel-specific, and the 'X' denotes off-road use.

There are some new chainring and cassette sizing options, a new 'Nano Clutch' rear derailleur for 1X and 2x gravel and road groupsets and a few other bits of new tech like wired satellite shifter controls for any groupset variant. All chainsets are also available with a Campagnolo power meter, and there's a new 1X-specific crank with a titanium axle and an aero chainring, which looks pretty smart for all road groupsets.

Campagnolo has also upgraded its app, which just needs a fresh download to access. There's a new 'garage' feature where users can monitor their bikes, add pictures and stay on top of service intervals, etc.

There's scope for this to get confusing, so I've broken things down clearly so you can see exactly what's arrived and how it fits in the Super Record family.

Already launched

Super Record 2x13 Road - Launched in June 2025.

Super Record Ultra groupset upgrade kit - Launched in October 2025.

Now launching:

Super Record 1x13 road available with 44,46,48,50,52 chainrings.

Super Record X 1x13 gravel with 38,40,42,44,46,48,50,52 chainrings.

Super Record 2x13 All Road with 7 chainring combos and 4 cassette options.

Bora X gravel wheels with 50mm depth, and a hooked 27mm wide internal rim

Launching in 2026:

Super Record 1x13 TT with tt gearing configurations

(Image credit: Campagnolo)

Image 1 of 4 The Bora X wheels are for 35mm tyeres and above (Image credit: Campagnolo ) You can now use a 1X Super Record chainset for gravel or road (Image credit: Campagnolo ) The 'Nano Clutch' controls chain tension (Image credit: Campagnolo ) There's also a new 9T smallest cassette sprocket (Image credit: Campagnolo )

Super Record X

Super Record X is the gravel-specific variant, which we first saw in an early form at Unbound earlier in the year. Allowing riders to run a Super Record 1x13 gravel-specific groupset.

The groupset's aero 1x chainring sports teeth made from 'aeronautical grade' aluminium alloy. Chainrings are available in 38/40/42/44/46/48/50 tooth variants, which should cover all day tourers to racers.

Campagnolo says the teeth have a new profile to aid chain retention and stability on rough ground. Cranks are available in 165-175mm lengths across all the usual sizes.

The crankset features a steel axle and a 47.5mm gravel-specific chainline. Campagnolo has also designed a new bottom bracket named the QCK-Tech bottom bracket that features a patented additional external seal for protection.

There are two new cassettes for Super Record X, and the brand has introduced a 9-tooth sprocket. There will be 9-42 and 10-48 cassettes available; sprocket sizes are below. All cassettes will use the existing N3W freehub body.

Super Record X cassettes:

9-42 (9-10-11-12-13-14-16-18-21-25-30-36-42)

10-48 (10-11-12-13-14-16-18-21-25-30-36-42-48)

The X groupset also has a new clutched rear derailleur that's specifically for gravel and all road riding. It features the brand's new 'Nano Clutch', designed like others on the market to maintain chain tension on rougher terrain. The clutch is always 'on' and can't be toggled like Shimano offerings.

The carbon derailleur size has been increased to accommodate up to 48 tooth sprockets on the new cassettes. The upper pulley wheel has 12 teeth, whilst the lower has 16; both also have unique tooth profiles. Campagnolo does stress that the X rear mech can be used with a 1x road crankset, where a 45.8mm road chainline is needed for a wider range of gears, something hill climbers' bikes sometimes require.

Campagnolo has also designed a left-hand brake lever devoid of shifter buttons or paddles; it's just a brake lever, basically, to go with the 1X setup, dropping additional weight and minimising complexity.

There's a new standard brake lever for the 1X system (Image credit: Campagnolo)

Bora X

There's also now a new Bora X gravel-specific wheelset. The Bora X gets a 50mm deep rim and a wide, progressive 27mm hooked internal rim. It's been designed for 35mm size tyres and above.

The recognisable Campagnolo G3 spoke lacing pattern remains, but the brand has used two different types of spokes, 'aero' – we presume bladed – spokes on the cassette side and front disc sides, and elliptical shaped ones on the other.

Campagnolo claims this blends aerodynamics with vibration-absorbing properties. The wheelset weighs a claimed 1430 grams.