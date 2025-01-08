Are Visma-Lease a Bike making their own kit for 2025?

A mysterious ‘Yellow B’ logo has appeared on team kit since the new year, with previous sponsor, Agu, nowhere to be seen

Visma lease a bike new kit
With the beginning of a new racing season, January often becomes a bit of a swirling, soupy mess of sponsor swaps as teams unveil new equipment for the upcoming year. So far we haven’t seen a great many substantive changes besides fresh paint and new colours for jerseys, though Astana will be racing on Chinese bikes and Groupama-FDJ has dropped Shimano wheels in favour of Miche, and Maap has entered the WorldTour as the new sponsor of Jayco-AlUla and Liv-AlUla-Jayco.

While the cycling world turns its focus towards the Tour Down Under, and the grey shorts and purple Maap jerseys likely draw the eye more than anything else, what is perhaps most compelling has been going on in the Netherlands, and playing out as the new year begins on some extremely muddy cyclocross courses. 

It's easier to see with Van Empel, given the white-on-black of the world champion's jersey, as well as the cleaner conditions. Look to the neckline and the left thigh again. (Image credit: Getty Images)
