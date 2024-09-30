MEMBER EXCLUSIVE

Lab tested: Which road bike tyres are the fastest?

By
published

We ran 24 race-ready tyres through an efficiency rig to see what the real world differences are

A white man on a static bike in a lab
(Image credit: Will Jones)
There is merit of course in a back-to-back test of superbikes. They're a big ticket item, but for many of us, they are a once-in-a-blue-moon upgrade. Tyres, on the other hand, are far more readily affordable, and are a consumable part; they will eventually wear out, through use or incurable punctures, and will need replacing. With such a range of options on the market, each with competing marketing claims, knowing what you actually stand to gain between one tyre or another is nearly impossible to work out.

The tyres

The test

Full results

Conclusions

Individual results

Pirelli P-Zero Race TLR 4S

Vittoria Corsa Pro Control

CADEX Race GC

Panaracer Agilest TLR

Michelin Power Cup TLR

Vittoria Corsa N.EXT

Specialized S-Works Mondo

Goodyear Eagle F1 R

Hutchinson Blackbird

Schwalbe Pro One TLE

Specialized S-Works Turbo TBR T2/T5

Vittoria Corsa Pro

Pirelli P Zero Race TLR RS

Goodyear Eagle F1 Supersport R

Challenge Criterium RS

Continental GP5000 AS TR

Continental Aero 111

Specialized Turbo Cotton

Specialized Turbo Cotton Hell of the North

Schwalbe Pro One TT

Panaracer Agilest Fast

Continental GP5000S TR

Continental GP5000 TT TR

Vittoria Corsa Pro Speed

Resolving for speed and time

Time trial tyres vs. road tyres

All season tyres vs. normal tyres

Mid-tier vs high-end

The impact of price

Are cotton tyres faster?

Tubeless vs. tubes

The effect of pressure

Takeaways

