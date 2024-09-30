Lab tested: Which road bike tyres are the fastest?

There is merit of course in a back-to-back test of superbikes. They're a big ticket item, but for many of us, they are a once-in-a-blue-moon upgrade. Tyres, on the other hand, are far more readily affordable, and are a consumable part; they will eventually wear out, through use or incurable punctures, and will need replacing. With such a range of options on the market, each with competing marketing claims, knowing what you actually stand to gain between one tyre or another is nearly impossible to work out.

In the last decade or more, the main focus in terms of performance gains, from an equipment point of view, has been on reducing aerodynamic drag as much as possible. Drag is the biggest retarding force acting on a bike and rider, and due to being a square function, the faster you go the bigger the gains will be.

Now, though, we are seeing a plateau in terms of measurable, tangible improvements. Our recent wind tunnel test of 11 WorldTour level superbikes showed that there is really very little measurable difference between bikes at the top end of the sport.

With the advent of this aerodynamic plateau, great strides have been made in terms of nutrition, training, and even things like sleep, but new frontiers are being forged in the hardware landscape nonetheless.

All else being equal, the rolling resistance of tyres on tarmac (or gravel, but this is a road tyre test) is the second greatest retarding force acting on a cyclist, and as such it's where the next greatest hardware gains can be won. Rolling resistance, in this case, is defined as the resistance to a wheel's steady motion caused by power absorption on the wheel's surface (i.e. a tyre).

The forces at play are much smaller with rolling resistance than with aerodynamic drag, in the region of five times smaller, but that doesn't mean the differences aren't worth finding out.

That's where we come in. In the same way as we've done with bikes, wheels, and helmets, we amassed a selection of 24 general race, time trial, and second-tier tyres from as many leading brands as we could, and took them to the pedalling efficiency rig at Silverstone Sports Engineering Hub to measure the differences between them. We also ran some tests to measure the effects of changing tyre pressure within a single model, and how much difference swapping from butyl tubes to tubeless, latex tubes, or TPU tubes can make.

Before we get into the thick of it, a quick interlude to say that this feature is not sponsored. We paid the normal commercial rate for our test access and bought or borrowed everything used in the test. This content was made possible solely and entirely by our paying subscribers.

The tyres

With much the same reasoning as with our bike test, we initially selected the tyres to be included in this test based on either what is generally raced at WorldTour level, or picked whatever best fits the description of a general race tyre.

Despite being rarely seen on the road for amateur riders, time trial-specific tyres are increasingly being seen on the road, so a number of these were tested where they were available. For a secondary comparison, a small number of "all-season" options were also chosen to ascertain the penalty, if any, that comes from opting for a slightly more durable and perhaps more grippy option. Finally, a number of second-tier tyres were chosen in addition to the all-season options to cover not only a range of price points but also to see how much of a penalty there is in that regard.

Due to it not necessarily being all that useful, we opted not to test a less-performance-oriented tyre as a baseline. The second-tier tyres included should be sufficient to illustrate the differences between price points, and we assume that if you are reading this and have an interest in reducing your rolling resistance then having another performance tyre to compare is more valuable than knowing how much you stand to gain by upgrading from a nominally 'bad' tyre. We'd like to help you choose which one to pick, rather than whether or not to pick one at all.

Therefore, to achieve some comparative values, the Continental GP5000 S TR was chosen to be the benchmark before the commencement of the test. It was ridden to the joint most stage wins at this year's Tour de France, and was used by more teams in the race than any other, and in addition it is also, in our experience, more readily seen on the wheels of consumers than say a Vittoria Corsa Pro.

In alphabetical order, the tyres are as follows.

Each tyre was brand new, never before fitted to a wheel, and had been stored at room temperature for at least 24 hours prior to testing.

The test

The fundamentals of the test are extremely simple. A bike is mounted with its rear wheel atop a rotating drum. Body Rocket power meter pedals measure the power going into the bike at 100hz, substantially greater than standard pedal-based power meters, and sensors on the drum measure the power actually reaching the 'road'. Any discrepancy between these two numbers is the total power loss through the bike.

This setup differs from a dedicated tyre rolling resistance rig in that the energy loss it shows will also include energy lost in the drivetrain and any flexing of the frame and wheel.

However, as those losses remained constant throughout - the only variable we changed was the tyre - the differences between each test result are down to the rolling resistance performance of the tyres.

Silverstone Sports Engineering Hub does have a tyre rolling resistance rig, but in much the same way as in our wind tunnel tests, we wanted to make things as applicable to the real world as possible. The rolling resistance rig uses a metal drum, while the drivetrain efficiency rig uses a much larger drum with a simulated tarmac surface taken from a scan of a Paris street, creating a much more realistic contact patch. The pedalling efficiency rig also uses a real rider - in this case our Associate Editor, Josh - and therefore the small oscillations and vibration absorption that come with using a human to power the bike.

In essence, our aim for the test was to find out the following:

Which tyres have the lowest rolling resistance? Are the differences in rolling resistance measurable beyond our confidence level? What tangible effect does this have out on the road? How does tyre pressure impact things? Is tubeless faster than TPU/latex/butyl inner tubes?

Present on the day were:

Me - Will Jones - Doing a little bit of everything Josh Croxton - The legs needed to pedal the setup consistently Tom Wieckowski - Ex-professional mechanic and dab hand at quickly setting tyres up Sam Gupta - Photo duty and video coordination Andrew Daley - Videographer The team of test engineers from Silverstone Sports Engineering Hub

Our protocol

Each tyre on the test was run on the rig at two different velocities - 9m/s and 11m/s - equivalent to 32.4km/h and 39.6km/h. Hitting a nice round metres per second integer was a lot easier than trying to hit the equivalent of 30 or 40km/h, and these speeds are roughly in line with a fast amateur road ride and a more race-like pace.

Each pair of speeds was repeated to maintain accuracy, highlight if any results were unreliable, and allow us to check any variables, and we'd repeat again if anything looked untoward. Each run (one tyre at one speed) was 60s long, meaning each tyre/setup had four minutes of data capture after an initial warm-up.

Standardisations

Each tyre was a 28c width, provided one was available. In certain cases, such as the Specialized S-Works Turbo Cotton and the Challenge Criterium RS, a 28c was not available and as such the closest available size was used. Measured widths for each tyre at our standardised pressure are given in each tyre's datasheet.

Each tyre was run at the same pressure - 73psi - as this was the lowest allowed pressure across the board, and only a slight amount higher than Josh's recommended pressure based on SRAM's tyre pressure calculator. We are aware that there are myriad pressure calculators out there, in addition to received wisdom, but again to maintain real-world applicability, 73psi was basically what Josh would run on a set of 28c tyres anyway, and provided it was kept consistent it was as good a number as any.

The pressure being slightly harder than recommended might also offset some of the increased penetration into the tyre that a drum has over and above a purely flat surface, though to what extent this impact is, is unknown. Pressures were verified using a standalone pressure gauge.

In the case of the S-Works Turbo Cotton, being a 26c, we opted to increase the pressure based on the same tyre pressure calculator to avoid it potentially being too soft skewing the results unfairly. Both the Challenge Criterium RS and the Continental Aero 111 came in noted sizes 1mm below and 1mm above the standard 28c. These were kept at the same pressure. You can see from their measured widths that they fall within the range of the other tyres on test. The S-Works Turbo Cotton did come up wider than expected, and with hindsight could have been run at the same pressure as everything else, but as we'll see later on changing the pressure up or down from the ideal pressure a small amount has very little impact on rolling resistance anyway, so we're confident this didn't skew our results.

In the majority of cases the tyres were tubeless ready, and as such were set up tubeless using 40ml of Muc-Off sealant. In some cases like the S-Works Turbo Cotton and the Panaracer Agilist Fast, the tyres were not tubeless-ready and were set up with Vittoria Competition Latex tubes. All of the tube-only tyres were tested on a dry rim separate from the rest to avoid any inner tube-sealant interaction that could unfairly bias the results.

In a small number of cases, the tyres lost a modicum of sealant on setup. In these cases, it was noted and is made clear in the results.

Each tyre was mounted on an identical wheel rim, in this case, a Hunt 54 Aerodynamicist Dis, with a 20mm internal width. No disc rotors were installed so as to avoid any brake rub. For efficiency's sake, we used five identical rear wheels, allowing us to set up new tyres while testing was ongoing, and have a dedicated dry wheel for tube-type setups. It is assumed that the bearings in each of the test wheels were of equal quality, but as David Gordon Wilson states in his excellent book Bicycling Science, "the drag of ordinary ball bearings is utterly negligible as long as they are not adjusted far too tightly". As such, any minor discrepancies between the bearings would have no tangible consequence. Brand new cassettes were fitted to each of the test wheels.

A constant velocity was used in each test, using the same gear to maintain the same cadence and pedalling style. As Josh had to get off and on the bike for each tyre swap, we also opted to have him get off and on the bike between repeats of the same tyre.

Josh was marginally smoother in his power delivery for 11m/s than for 9m/s, which we are told is normal, but in either case, as we will see when it comes to discussing the margin of error, the differences are extremely small.

The testing was conducted in a temperature-controlled room, with a sensor mounted to the seatpost constantly monitoring the temperature of the rear tyre directly to maintain consistency. No significant temperature drift was measured throughout the day. A variation in temperature was seen both between the 9m/s and 11m/s run on the same tyre, which is to be expected due to the increased workload of the faster velocity, and between tyre models due to differing rubber compounds and tread patterns, but nothing that would have any undue influence on the test.

As total system weight has an impact (greater weight will produce a larger contact patch and therefore higher numbers) Josh was regularly weighed and 'topped up' with water to offset sweat loss. He was also given sufficient time to properly warm up prior to the first test on each tyre to ensure a smooth pedalling style. He maintained the same hand and saddle position throughout to standardise weight distribution.

Finally, the testing was conducted on the same bike, a Van Rysel RCR Pro, which we deem representative of a modern road bike. It was kindly loaned to us by the brand for our aforementioned wind tunnel bike test and we were allowed to hold onto it for use in this test.

Confidence

In order to work out a margin for error, our baseline tyre, the Continental GP5000 S TR, was tested on two separate occasions throughout the day at our chosen standardised pressure.

The difference between the lowest and highest power loss figures is then used as our error margin. In this case, that is 0.1 Watts at 9m/s and 0.4 Watts at 11m/s. These error margins are presented on subsequent graphs to show where tyre data could overlap and change the potential order of proceedings. The error bars are relatively small in the context of the data as a whole.

In addition, here are a few other factors that could affect our data, and mitigations we took to ensure its accuracy.

Any pressure loss occurring during the test runs: Repeating the tests highlighted if this was ever an issue.

Inconsistent road speed: Should Josh stray from the target speed by =/-0.1m/s the run was redone.

Any drivetrain efficiency losses due to chain wear or lubrication deterioration over the day. A pre-cleaned, lubed and well-bedded-in chain was used to mitigate this. Given the dry and clean environment, both SSEH and we were confident that this had no undue impact on the results.

Additional details and disclaimers

As I've already gone over, our aim isn't to create the last word in absolute data, but rather give you, our readers, an idea of what gains are realistically on the table in a real world scenario. Despite the larger drum creating more realistic absolute values than the dedicated rolling resistance rig, it is still a non-flat surface and will slightly inflate the figures to some unknown degree. The SSEH team have confidence in it, and in any case, we're only looking for the differences between each tyre here, rather than the absolute Watts lost. Therefore, it is still very much possible for us to say which tyres have the least resistance.

Where we have taken the result of a single tyre (rear) and doubled it for a full bike setup, we've assumed a 50/50 weight distribution. One's weight distribution on a bike is naturally slightly rear-weighted, but the percentage differs. We've provided individual data too, so you can adjust our maths as required.

Results

The results below are, unless otherwise stated, the values for a single tyre. Normally tyres are bought as pairs, but given the data also includes the losses that come through the drivetrain and frame flex, it would be inaccurate to double the total wattage loss. As in other tests, we are primarily interested in the comparative data rather than espousing absolutes.

The only tyre where this shouldn't be done is for the Continental Aero 111. This tyre is marketed as a front-only model, and so the gains or losses a consumer would see if they fitted one of these (in terms of rolling resistance) is for a single tyre.

When comparing each tyre to our benchmark (the Continental GP5000S TR), we used the average of results from the two GP5000 tests, and that figure was subtracted from the wattage losses for each tyre. A negative result indicates that the tyre in question is faster than the benchmark, and vice versa.

The wattage losses have first been ranked at 9m/s, and then separately at 11m/s, rather than averaging the values to create a single figure. Some tyres may perform better or worse at higher speeds and averaging would lose this valuable information.

This graph shows the results at 9m/s in blue, and the difference vs our benchmark in orange. (Image credit: Will Jones)

This graph shows the results at 11m/s. (Image credit: Will Jones)

From the X axis on both graphs you can broadly see that the tyres are in agreement in terms of ranking position across both speeds, but to more easily see which tyres have changed position I have tabulated the positional shift. Bright green are tyres where the position is unchanged across both speeds. Pale green for a change of only a single position either up or down, pale yellow for a shift of two positions, and orange for anything greater.

From this we can see that the fastest tyres and the slowest tyres are all generally in agreement with each other over both velocities. There's a slightly more variable patch in the middle, but 20 out of 24 of the tyres on test either remained in the same position in the ranking, or deviated by only a single place, so I think we can be relatively confident in saying that generally speaking the rankings are consistent with varying speed.

Conclusions

Which tyre is the fastest?

Across both velocities, the Vittoria Corsa Pro Speed was the fastest tyre, with no overlap in terms of margin of error over the next fastest. Compared to our benchmark GP5000S TR it would save you 1.4 watts per tyre, or 2.8 watts for a pair. This isn't a great surprise as it felt incredibly supple in the hands, and isn't really designed for everyday riding.

Of the all-round race tyres, the Continental GP5000S TR performed the best when taken across both speeds. It had the outright lowest wattage losses compared to its peers at 11m/s, but at 9m/s it could have shared the title with the Panaracer Agilest Fast or the Schwalbe Pro One TT (incidentally the second slowest TT tyre on test). Given the GP5000S TR is tubeless, unlike the Agilist Fast, and not a TT tyre, I am confident in labelling it as the best all-around race tyre from the data we have available here.

Our reason for selecting it as the benchmark before the test has been somewhat vindicated, but it's also heartening to see that the general consensus from what we hear with our ear to the ground both at the amateur and pro level rings true.

Below this we have both iterations of the S-Works Turbo Cotton, which swap places with the change in velocity but with the error bars either could have occupied the next spot. As I'll go into later it isn't necessarily a quirk of the inner tubes themselves, but it is noteworthy that behind the GP5000S TR, the three fastest all-round tyres are all tube type.

Getting into the mid-table, there are five or six tyres that all occupy roughly the same place in terms of rolling resistance over both speeds and can be interchangeable based on the error bars shown. Curiously for a TT-specific tyre, the Continental Aero 111 has not tested very well compared to other TT tyres. Continental claims it is up to 18 watts faster than a GP5000 S TR, and I assume this is solely in aerodynamic terms. The tyre itself has a 3.7-watt penalty over the GP5000 S TR at 40km/h by our testing.

There is little point in me simply listing the tyres in terms of their order as you can look at the graphs yourselves for how each tyre performed at each velocity, so the only thing I'll cover here in more general terms before I start unpicking trends is what's going on at the very bottom end. The slowest tyre across both velocities was the Pirelli P Zero Race 4 Season. This isn't a great surprise given it is sold as a winter tyre rather than one that'll net you "free" speed. The next two slowest though are the Cadex Race GC and the Vittoria Corsa Pro Control. The former is an all-round race tyre that "balances speed, cornering grip and durability in equal measure," and while the latter is marketed as offering slightly better grip and durability than the standard Corsa Pro, it is still a tyre we see raced regularly at WorldTour level.

How many watts can you save by swapping tyres?

The difference in wattage loss from the worst tyre on test to the best is 12.6 watts at 9m/s or 15 watts at 11m/s. Double that for a pair of tyres and, at the faster velocities, you're looking at a gain of 30 watts, which is substantial.

Realistically though, I'd suspect there are very few riders out there who are going to be swapping from a four-season tyre to a dedicated time trial tyre, so perhaps a better way to look at it overall is to simply compare it to the benchmark. At 9m/s you could gain 22.6 watts for a pair of tyres and at 11m/s that rises to 27.2 watts.

This is still comparing an all-season tyre to the best-performing race tyre, and while that upgrade isn't unheard of by any means, it isn't really comparing apples with apples. Looking at just the race tyres, excluding the TT options, you could stand to gain 17.4 watts at 9m/s and 21.8 watts at 11m/s by swapping from a pair of Cadex Race GC tyres to the Continental GP5000 S TR.

Results and data for each individual tyre

I have ranked the tyres by how they perform at 9m/s.

A case could be made for ranking them at 11m/s or by combining the two results and ranking them by how they perform on average over the two velocities, but I estimate that more of you will spend more time riding at 9m/s than you will at 11m/s, and as such the data at 9m/s is more relevant. As I've shown earlier, the tyres don't change much in their ranking/position from one speed to another.

The wattage savings for each tyre are listed below, along with some vital stats. Remember, the wattage savings are for a single tyre. I have stopped short of outlining any improvements in velocity, or the time taken for a hypothetical 40km time trial, for reasons I'll go into later.

N.B. Hookless compatibility has in many cases been listed as a simple yes/no. Compatibility is almost always dependent on the internal width of the rim, so please check your individual setups as required.

Pirelli P-Zero Race TLR 4S

Pirelli P Zero Race TLR 4S Specifications Price: £79.99/ $99 Weight: 316g Available widths: 26c, 28c, 30c Width as measured: 28.4mm Tubeless ready: Yes Hookless compatible: Only 28c and 30c Today's Best Deals $89.91 at Amazon

Power at 9m/s: 21.3W



Power at 11m/s: 29.6W



Vs GP5000 S TR at 9m/s: +11.3W



Vs GP5000 S TR at 11m/s: +13.6W

I am reticent to label this as last place. It is measurably the slowest of the cohort of tyres that we tested, but it is an all-season tyre and as such has a focus on durability and grip too that pure race models don’t need to worry about quite so much. Without testing all the winter tyres on the market it’s hard to say how this stacks up, but if you do run more sturdy rubber over the winter months then perhaps this can serve as a reminder that when the sun comes back out you can save in the region of 22 Watts by swapping to our benchmark tyre.

Vittoria Corsa Pro Control

Vittoria Corsa Pro Control Specifications Price: £81 / $105 Weight: 303g Available widths: 24c, 26c, 28c, 30c, 32c Width as measured: 27.7mm Tubeless ready: Yes Hookless compatible: 28c, 30c, 32c only Today's Best Deals $104.99 at Jenson USA

Power at 9m/s: 19.3W



Power at 11m/s: 27.2W



Vs GP5000 S TR at 9m/s: +9.4W



Vs GP5000 S TR at 11m/s: +11.2W

Now, this is an interesting one. The second slowest tyre from our test group, but one that is readily seen in the WorldTour. It purports to have much the same construction as the more-often-seen Corsa Pro but with better grip and better puncture resistance. It is most frequently seen during the Spring Classics, and without figures for its mechanical grip it's hard to judge in this regard, but we can say that by our measurements any Vittoria-sponsored teams opting for this over the Corsa Pro are taking a hit of 14.4 Watts at around 40km/h, and even more at higher velocities.

CADEX Race GC

CADEX Race GC Specifications Price: £64.99 / $85 Weight: 288g Available widths: 28c Width as measured: 26.4mm Tubeless ready: Yes Hookless compatible: Yes Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Power at 9m/s: 18.7W



Power at 11m/s: 26.9W



Vs GP5000 S TR at 9m/s: +8.7W



Vs GP5000 S TR at 11m/s: +10.9W

Of all the dedicated all-round race tyres, the 28c-only CADEX Race GC came out with the highest wattage penalty. It isn’t seen at WorldTour level, but it is in the tier below under the riders of teams like Kern Pharma, so has been raced at Grand Tour level. It came up relatively narrow on our test rims, and given the tyres were designed on CADEX's own 25mm-wide rims, this could be why they tested poorly. CADEX itself was pretty clear in stating that outright speed wasn’t the only goal in the development of this tyre, but regardless a 20-watt penalty over a GP5000S TR is noticeable in a sport where winning margins are often tiny. By the error bars the Race GC could easily have swapped with the Corsa Pro Control, too.

Panaracer Agilest TLR

Panaracer Agilest TLR Specifications Price: £69.99 / $79.99 Weight: 244g Available widths: 25c, 28c, 30c, 32c Width as measured: 27.7mm Tubeless ready: Yes Hookless compatible: Yes Today's Best Deals $79.99 at Backcountry.com

Power at 9m/s: 18W



Power at 11m/s: 25.3W



Vs GP5000 S TR at 9m/s: +8.1W



Vs GP5000 S TR at 11m/s: +9.3W

Best known for the well-proliferated GravelKing series of tyres, the Agilest is the general-purpose option in Panaracer’s new road tyre range. A totally slick tread (and slick branding too, it must be said) is on offer here. Its error bars, particularly at 9m/s, sit out of the realm of other tyres so it is definitely where it should be. A slightly more affordable option that tests better than some pro-level options is perhaps the positive spin to take away here.

Michelin Power Cup TLR

Michelin Power Cup TLR Specifications Price: £69.99 / $79.99 Weight: 289g Available widths: 23c, 25c, 28c, 30c Width as measured: 28.5mm Tubeless ready: Yes Hookless compatible: Yes Today's Best Deals $54.54 at Amazon

Power at 9m/s: 16.7W



Power at 11m/s: 24.2W



Vs GP5000 S TR at 9m/s: +6.7W



Vs GP5000 S TR at 11m/s: +8.2W

The Power Cup TLR from Michelin occupies much the same market space as the Agilest TLR in that it’s a more wallet friendly option with designs on competing with the more established players. It’s often on sale, sometimes markedly so, and with only a 1.4 Watt difference between a pair of these and a pair of Agilests you can probably think with your wallet as much as anything else here. Sadly there are no sizes above a 28c if you want tanwalls (the 30c size is black only), which may be a limiting factor for those who are a bit more forward thinking with their tyre choices.

Vittoria Corsa N.EXT

Vittoria Corsa N.EXT Specifications Price: £71.95 / $89.99 Weight: 307g Available widths: 24c, 26c, 28c, 30c, 32c, 34c Width as measured: 28.9mm Tubeless ready: Yes Hookless compatible: 28c, 30c, 32c, 34c only Today's Best Deals $60.73 at Amazon

Power at 9m/s: 16W



Power at 11m/s: 24W



Vs GP5000 S TR at 9m/s: +6W



Vs GP5000 S TR at 11m/s: +8W

Perhaps the biggest upset so far as we go through the list is that the Corsa N.EXT, ostensibly Vittoria’s second-tier road tyre below any of the Corsa Pro range, is actually faster than the Corsa Pro Control by 6.6 Watts for a pair. It’s cheaper, it comes in a big range of sizes, and while I have no data to back it up the carcass should be more puncture-resistant too. If you’re considering the Corsa Pro I’d say go here instead, unless you absolutely must have those fancy cotton sidewalls for aesthetic or ride-feel reasons.

Specialized S-Works Mondo

Specialized S-Works Mondo Specifications Price: £55 / $80 Weight: 317g Available widths: 28c, 30c, 35c Width as measured: 29.15mm Tubeless ready: Yes Hookless compatible: Yes Today's Best Deals $80 at Competitive Cyclist

Power at 9m/s: 15.5W



Power at 11m/s: 24.1W



Vs GP5000 S TR at 9m/s: +5.6W



Vs GP5000 S TR at 11m/s: +8.1W

The slowest of the bunch from Specialized, and despite the S-Works moniker it is more a 'bad weather' tyre, and is decidedly a tyre that plays second fiddle to the Turbo Cotton range. It was developed, according to the brand, to allow Specialized sponsored riders to better tackle the cobbles of Flanders and Roubaix, and comes in a 35c width, which is wider than most. The brand’s previous cobble tyre, the Hell of the North version of the Turbo Cotton, is still one of the outright fastest tyres on test, though is limited to inner tubes and a 28c width - too narrow for most through the Arenberg Trench.

Goodyear Eagle F1 R

Goodyear Eagle F1 R Specifications Price: £65 / $80 Weight: 285g Available widths: 25c, 28c, 30c, 32c, 34c Width as measured: 29.7mm Tubeless ready: Yes Hookless compatible: Yes Today's Best Deals $68.06 at Walmart

Power at 9m/s: 15.5W



Power at 11m/s: 22.9W



Vs GP5000 S TR at 9m/s: +5.6W



Vs GP5000 S TR at 11m/s: +6.9W

The Eagle F1 R is sold as a high-performance road tyre, but is overshadowed somewhat by the introduction of the Eagle F1 Supersport R. The difference between the two is worth around 4 Watts a pair, and at the time of writing, they are similarly priced. If you’re after speed and are a fan of Goodyear then I’d say go for the Supersport version.

Hutchinson Blackbird

Hutchinson Blackbird Specifications Price: £62 / $64 Weight: 285g Available widths: 26c, 28c, 30c Width as measured: 27.8mm Tubeless ready: Yes Hookless compatible: 28c, 30c only Today's Best Deals $82.15 at Walmart

Power at 9m/s: 14.8W



Power at 11m/s: 22.3W



Vs GP5000 S TR at 9m/s: +4.9W



Vs GP5000 S TR at 11m/s: +6.3W

A relatively new tyre on the scene, and another billed as an all-around performance option. It is near the bottom end of the general race tyre cohort, but accounting for the error margin you could view it as being only a hair slower than the Schwalbe Pro One TLE, which is raced at WorldTour level by Canyon-SRAM. It is also among the cheaper tyres in the test, too, which is undeniably an important factor for many of us.

Schwalbe Pro One TLE

Schwalbe Pro One TLE Specifications Price: £63.23 / $72.80 Weight: 297g Available widths: 25c, 28c, 30c, 32c, 34c, 38c Width as measured: 27.4mm Tubeless ready: Yes Hookless compatible: Yes Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Power at 9m/s: 14.5W



Power at 11m/s: 21.7W



Vs GP5000 S TR at 9m/s: +4.6W



Vs GP5000 S TR at 11m/s: +5.7W

Schwalbe’s all-round race tyre is seen shodding the wheels of Canyon-SRAM and Uno X, but it is also the slowest on test of the tyres used in the women’s WorldTour, meaning these riders are suffering a wattage penalty of 11.4 Watts over Continental sponsored teams based on our data. At race pace the error bars are such that the Corsa Pro could also have been the slowest, but this is the order they came out on the day.

Specialized S-Works Turbo 2BR T2/T5

Specialized S-Works Turbo 2BR T2/T5 Specifications Price: £55 / $80 Weight: 287g Available widths: 26c, 28c, 30c Width as measured: 28.4mm Tubeless ready: Yes Hookless compatible: Yes Today's Best Deals $55.99 at Jenson USA

Power at 9m/s: 14.3W



Power at 11m/s: 22.3W



Vs GP5000 S TR at 9m/s: +4.4W



Vs GP5000 S TR at 11m/s: +6.3W

Of all the Specialized tyres, this is perhaps the one most of us would consider buying. It has the ‘Turbo’ brand going for it, as well as being tubeless ready, which Turbo Cottons aren’t. While most riders on Specialized sponsored teams opt for the Turbo Cotton, some choose to go tubeless and this is almost certainly the tyre they'll be using, at a cost of 17.8 Watts per pair of tyres at our higher test speed, but at the same time gaining the ability to seal small punctures.

Vittoria Corsa Pro

Power at 9m/s: 13.7W



Power at 11m/s: 20.9W



Vs GP5000 S TR at 9m/s: +3.7W



Vs GP5000 S TR at 11m/s: +4.9W

Having personally reviewed these I can attest to the fact that they are beautifully smooth and supple, which often translates to things ‘feeling’ fast. By the numbers though, one of the most used tyres at the top level of our sport, and a set that bagged a clean sweep of Grand Tour GC wins in 2023, is coming at a 10-watt penalty over the GP5000 S TR.

Pirelli P-Zero Race TLR RS

Pirelli P-Zero Race TLR RS Specifications Price: £84.99 / $100 Weight: 304g Available widths: 26c, 28c, 30c, 32c Width as measured: 27.38mm Tubeless ready: Yes Hookless compatible: 28c, 30c, 32c only Today's Best Deals $89.91 at Jenson USA

Power at 9m/s: 13.5W



Power at 11m/s: 19.4W



Vs GP5000 S TR at 9m/s: +3.6W



Vs GP5000 S TR at 11m/s: +3.4W

Launched at the start of 2023 under Lidl-Trek sporting look-at-me #Prototype sidewall logos, Pirelli’s latest top-end tyre happily sits mid-table. It is worth remembering that this list is ranked by the 9m/s data, and by the faster, more WorldTour-y speeds it placed higher. At either speed, the error bars show it could have moved up or down several places, so perhaps it’s best to just think of it as functionally the same as its near neighbours.

Goodyear Eagle F1 Supersport R

Goodyear Eagle F1 Supersport R Specifications Price: £61.18 / $80 Weight: 264g Available widths: 25c, 28c, 30c, 32c, 34c Width as measured: 28.8mm Tubeless ready: Yes Hookless compatible: Yes Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Power at 9m/s: 13.4W



Power at 11m/s: 19.6W



Vs GP5000 S TR at 9m/s: +3.4W



Vs GP5000 S TR at 11m/s: +3.6W

The faster of the pair of Goodyear tyres we had in for testing, as well as being lighter by around 20g per tyre. Faster, lighter, and a more convoluted name for a similar price. On speed alone this is the one to go for from the pair, ignoring any durability factors that may or may not influence your decision.

Challenge Criterium RS

Challenge Criterium RS Specifications Price: £58.72 / $120 Weight: 253g Available widths: 25c, 27c (legacy size),28c, 30c Width as measured: 27.15mm Tubeless ready: Yes Hookless compatible: Yes Today's Best Deals $140.32 at Walmart

Power at 9m/s: 13.3W



Power at 11m/s: 19.7W



Vs GP5000 S TR at 9m/s: +3.3W



Vs GP5000 S TR at 11m/s: +3.7W

Our test tyre was a legacy 27c size, and in addition, it was an absolute pain in the backside to fit (sadly a common theme with Challenge tyres, we've found). Sealant leakage occurred in setup, so this may have had an influence on things, but nonetheless, it’s still a relatively fast tyre, perhaps down to its 350TPI casing. TPI notation in casings isn’t always consistent across brands - as explained in our what is TPI guide - so again take this with a pinch of salt as a measure of a tyre’s suppleness.

Continental GP5000 AS TR

Continental GP5000 AS TR Specifications Price: £84.95 / $110 Weight: 335g Available widths: 25c, 28c, 32c, 35c Width as measured: 28.5mm Tubeless ready: Yes Hookless compatible: Yes Today's Best Deals $65.19 at Merlin Cycles Affiliates

Power at 9m/s: 13.3W



Power at 11m/s: 21.2W



Vs GP5000 S TR at 9m/s: +3.3W



Vs GP5000 S TR at 11m/s: +5.2W

This tyre did fluctuate in terms of position between the two speeds by more than any other, but the results are still interesting. For the generalist riding at 30km/h, opting for these, with improved service life and claimed improvements in grip, as well as stealthy reflectivity on the sidewalls, is going to cost you 6.6 Watts over the standard GP5000 S TR. This is starting to approach the wattage you can only just feel in an immediate, direct comparison, so if you aren’t actively pursuing absolute performance, the trade-off looks a good one.

Continental Aero 111

Continental Aero 111 Specifications Price: £101.26 / $132 Weight: 281g Available widths: 26c, 29c Width as measured: 28.75mm Tubeless ready: Yes Hookless compatible: Yes Today's Best Deals $120.95 at Backcountry.com

Power at 9m/s: 12.4W



Power at 11m/s: 19.7W



Vs GP5000 S TR at 9m/s: +2.5W



Vs GP5000 S TR at 11m/s: +3.7W

The marketing claims an 18 Watt saving here, but by our numbers, this is reduced somewhat as there is a rolling resistance penalty of 3.8 Watts over the Continental GP5000 TT TR (a single tyre value here, as it’s a front tyre only) at 11m/s. If the aero claims are true that’s still a net gain but one that is less than claimed - maybe that's next for us to test. I go into this a bit more later when comparing TT tyres to standard race models.

Specialized Turbo Cotton

Specialized Turbo Cotton Specifications Price: £65 / $125 Weight: 255g Available widths: 24c, 26c Width as measured: 27.15mm Tubeless ready: No Hookless compatible: No Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Power at 9m/s: 11.2W



Power at 11m/s: 17.8W



Vs GP5000 S TR at 9m/s: +1.2W



Vs GP5000 S TR at 11m/s: +1.8W

The Turbo Cotton and the wider Hell of the North version tested more or less identically, and given the non-Hell tops out at a 26c size I’d wager the Hell of the North version is the one most of us will go for. In spite of the fact that these are pretty old tyres now, being non-tubeless and non-hookless, they’re still mixing it with the best, and discounting the Corsa Pro Speed are the fastest cotton tyres that we’ve tested.

Specialized Turbo Cotton Hell of the North