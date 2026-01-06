MAAP adds flames to signature Aurora purple for Jayco AlUla and Liv AlUla Jayco's new kit design for 2026

Jayco AlUla and Liv AlUla Jayco have revealed their new MAAP kit design for the 2026 season, sticking to their signature Aurora purple colour scheme but with the addition of a striking flame motif.

It's the second year of partnership after the Melbourne-based premium kit provider came on board for the first time with a men's and women's WorldTour team and made a splash with their purple jerseys and grey shorts in 2025.

"MAAP has always been driven to push the boundaries. It’s core to who we are and how we see our place in the sport," said Misha Glisovic, MAAP's Chief Creative Officer.

"We want to use design to broaden the appeal of pro cycling, nudging the sport towards something more stylish and aspirational. Ultimately, we want to be true to our values at MAAP, and GreenEDGE shares this vision."

Alongside the new design elements, the brand also highlighted several technical developments for the new kit that they claim will make marginal improvements to performances for both WorldTour teams and the Hagens Berman Jayco development team, who will also wear it.

This includes refined aerodynamics and improved thermoregulation for its lightweight race speedsuit, and changes to the fabrication and construction of its time trial speedsuit to "deliver measurable aerodynamic gains while improving airflow, breathability and rider cooling during full gas pursuits against the clock."

"Every update in the 2026 race kit is driven by the same objective, enhancing speed without compromising rider comfort," said Craig Coetsee, MAAP's Lead Designer.

"Developed in close partnership with the GreenEDGE program, these products represent the next evolution of systems validated at WorldTour level. Each piece has been carefully tuned for specific race conditions, reflecting MAAP’s ongoing pursuit of excellence and performance through continuous refinement and innovation."

Liv AlUla Jayco and Jayco AlUla will both debut the new kit design at the team's home race – the Tour Down Under, with the women's race kicking off on January 17 and the men's on January 20.