MAAP adds flames to signature Aurora purple for Jayco AlUla and Liv AlUla Jayco's new kit design for 2026

Melbourne-based brand unveils design changes and technological advancements for second year of partnership

Jayco AlUla&#039;s kit for 2026
Jayco AlUla's kit for 2026 (Image credit: MAAP/Greenedge Cycling)

Jayco AlUla and Liv AlUla Jayco have revealed their new MAAP kit design for the 2026 season, sticking to their signature Aurora purple colour scheme but with the addition of a striking flame motif.

It's the second year of partnership after the Melbourne-based premium kit provider came on board for the first time with a men's and women's WorldTour team and made a splash with their purple jerseys and grey shorts in 2025.

"MAAP has always been driven to push the boundaries. It’s core to who we are and how we see our place in the sport," said Misha Glisovic, MAAP's Chief Creative Officer.

Liv AlUla Jayco and Jayco AlUla will both debut the new kit design at the team's home race – the Tour Down Under, with the women's race kicking off on January 17 and the men's on January 20.

Liv AlUla Jayco&#039;s kit for 2026

Liv AlUla Jayco's kit for 2026 (Image credit: MAAP/Greenedge Cycling)
James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

