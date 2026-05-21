'Our time will come' - Movistar fail to win in Novi Ligure but blow up the Giro d'Italia yet again

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Matt White reveals Movistar's new aggressive stage hunting tactics

Movistar leads the peloton through fans on stage 12 of the GIro d&#039;Italia
Movistar lit it up on the stage (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paul Magnier questioned Movistar's Giro d'Italia tactics after the team again surged on a late climb on stage 12, dropping the Frenchman and other big-name sprinters, but then failing to win the stage.

The Spanish team, with Director of Racing Matt White calling the tactics from the team car, aimed to win the stage but also showed their new, more aggressive way of racing.

They took a similar tactic on stage 4 to Cosenza when they blew up the race on the Cozzo Tunno climb with 50km to go, and Orluis Aular was narrowly beaten by Jhonatan Narváez (UAE Team Emirates-XRG).

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On stage 11, Enric Mas had already lost time and dropped down the GC standings, so he went on the attack to try to win in Chiavari but finished second to Narváez. The defeat only fired up Movistar even more.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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