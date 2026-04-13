'Until the finish' - Franziska Koch's Paris-Roubaix winning bike and her heart-warming stem note

News
By published

A look at the Paris-Roubaix Femmes winner's bike

Franziska Koch
(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Franziska Koch sprinted to victory at the end of Paris-Roubaix Femmes yesterday, fending off a two-on-one assault from no less than Marianne Vos and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot.

The German national road race champion did so aboard her team-issued FDJ United-Suez Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8 race bike, and I took a look at the Roubaix winning machine as Koch gave her a winner's press interview post-race.

Article continues below

Franziska Koch

Koch took the win on her team-issue Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8 team bike. I grabbed it in the press room post-race. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Franziska Koch

It was fitted with an aero Drag2Zero chainring. I couldn't make out the tooth count, but it looked good. I haven't seen much Drag2Zero on WorldTour road bikes. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Franziska Koch

Roval Rapide CLX Sprint wheels for Koch, claimed to be Roval's fastest, deepest option and designed for speed on the flat and in sprints. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Franziska Koch

Nothing crazy here, just a functional, well-set-up race bike. Koch ran roughly 10mm of spacers under her stem. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Franziska Koch

This made me smile, a nice personal note from Koch. It seemed she heeded her own pre-race advice and fought until the end; the reward was a Roubaix win. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Franziska Koch

Very neat Di2 cabling here for Koch to prevent an unwanted snag, a zip tie at the chainstay and likely some inner tube over the upper derailleur link. Good work mechanics. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Franziska Koch

The Drag2Zero chainring integrates very neatly with the Dura-Ace crank arm spider. It's looking mean. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Franziska Koch

A K-Edge chain keeper and chain guide were both bolted to the front derailleur mount for maximum protection. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Franziska Koch

32mm Specialized Cotto TLR tyres for Koch, this is a new tyre, essentially a super fast Turbo Cotton in tubeless form. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Franziska Koch

Specialized S-Works 3D printed Power-Evo saddle for Koch. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Franziska Koch

The shadows were getting longer in the velodrome as the dust settled at the end of a long day's racing. The winners bike stood alone at the side of the room for a few minutes, it's work done for the day. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)