Team Profile
EF Education-EasyPost
- Michael Valgren Andersen
- Julius van den Berg
- Marijn van den Berg
- Alberto Bettiol
- Stefan Bissegger
- Jonathan Caicedo
- Daniel Arroyave Canas
- Simon Carr
- Hugh Carthy
- Magnus Cort
- Owain Doull
- Odd Christian Eiking
- Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin
- Ruben Guerreiro
- Ben Healy
- Alex Howes
- Jens Keukeleire
- Sebastian Langeveld
- Lachlan Morton
- Hideto Nakane
- Mark Padun
- Diego Andrés Camargo Pineda
- Neilson Powless
- Sean Quinn
- Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio
- Jonas Rutsch
- Thomas Scully
- James Shaw
- Georg Steinhauser
- Rigoberto Urán
- Łukasz Wiśniowski
