'It is already behind me' - Jonas Vingegaard reveals he has been sick after tough first week in Giro d'Italia

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Dane and Visma-Lease a Bike opt for caution and control as the big mountain stage to Pila nears

Team Visma Lease a Bike Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard celebrates with the best climber&#039;s blue jersey on the podium of the 12th stage of the Giro d&#039;Italia 2026
Jonas Vingegaard in the mountains jersey of the 2026 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard's every move, every sneeze and every performance is scrutinised as he targets the 2026 Giro d'Italia. His time trial performance was dissected and scrutinised, and Danish television even believed they detected a change in his voice.

To respond to speculation about illness spreading in the peloton and to try to control the narrative as Friday's decisive mountain stage nears, Vingegaard and his Visma Lease a Bike team revealed that their team leader and some teammates had been sick after the rain and cold on several stages during the first week of the Corsa Rosa.

"Yes, we've had a bit of a cough and a tickle in the throat of some of the boys, but everything seems to be fine now," Visma-Lease a Bike sports director Jesper Mørkøv told Danish TV channel TV2.

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Vingegaard finished safely in the front peloton in Novi Ligure and kept the blue mountains jersey. Afonso Eulálio (Bahrain Victorious) snatched the Red Bull KM sprint and the six-second time bonuses to extend his lead over Vingegaard to 33 seconds. Thymen Arensman (Netcompany Ineos) is third overall at 2:03.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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