Soudal-QuickStep and Specialized set to end near-20-year partnership, according to report

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Belgian squad rumoured to be switching to Merida in 2027

French Paul Magnier of Soudal Quick-Step pictured in action during the men elite race of the &#039;Dwars Door Vlaanderen&#039; cycling event, 184,6km from Roeselare to Waregem, Wednesday 01 April 2026.BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The longstanding partnership that has seen Soudal-QuickStep ride aboard Specialized bikes for the past two decades is reportedly set to end in 2027.

According to Daniel Benson's Cycling Substack, the team will switch to Merida Bikes, a brand that finds itself without a WorldTour team after its own agreement with Bahrain Victorious ended last season.

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In that first season together, Tom Boonen won the Tour de France green jersey aboard the team's Campagnolo-equipped Tarmac SL2 – complete with rim brakes, tubular tyres and a mechanical groupset.

In the years since, the two sides have worked together closely to further the successes of both parties. The team has had plenty of wins, with a Flanders-Roubaix double for Boonen in 2012; a dominant 2019 season in which Philip Gilbert won Paris-Roubaix and Julian Alaphilippe won Strade Bianche, Milan-San Remo and spent 14 days in yellow at the Tour de France; and, of course, Remco Evenepoel's rise to dominance, including his Vuelta a España win in 2022.

Meanwhile, Remco Evenepoel – whose 'aero bullet' nickname is in large part thanks to the countless hours spent in the Specialized 'Win Tunnel' wind tunnel – was a key contributor to the design of the TT5 aero helmet, the Tarmac SL8 bike, and likely the SL9 too, which is strongly rumoured to be launched this year.

Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews.

On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.

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