Thirteen sprockets and thumb shifters - Campagnolo launches new Super Record 13 groupset

Campagnolo Super Record 13 Super Record 13 w/ power meter: €5,399 / US$5,899 / £4,950



Super Record 13 w/o power meter: €4,300 / US$4,750 / £3,900

Campagnolo has today released Super Record 13, a brand new, 13-speed version of the Super Record wireless groupset.

This news comes not long after we spotted Team Cofidis' Look bikes fitted with an unfamiliar 13-speed Campagnolo Super Record at the start of the Giro d'Italia. This made us suspect that perhaps a new groupset release wasn't far away, and Campagnolo has now done just that.

Campagnolo released Super Record WR in May 2023, and it's probably fair to say the groupset, the company's first fully wireless, electronic group, has received mixed reviews over the past couple of years. The matte finish and slightly cheaper Super Record S groupset, also followed in December last year.

Now, Super Record 13 is here. There are a lot of interesting changes and what appear to be improvements. SR13 is claimed to be 3.7% lighter than SR WR12, with a claimed weight of 2,445 grams compared to the old 2,520g.

This groupset is 2x13 speed, which makes it the world's first. Yes, Campagnolo Ekar and SRAM Red XPLR are 13-speed, but they are both designed around a 1X front chainring, something which currently doesn't seem to be an inclusion for Super Record 13.

The Campagnolo thumb shifters have also returned, with a new shape and design. There are new shifter ergonomics and a wider range of gear ratio combinations as well as what appear to be a host of other refinements, which may help dissolve some of the criticisms which have been levelled at Super Record WR when compared to the rest of the best road bike groupsets.

The RRP for a groupset without a power meter is €4,300 / US$4,750 / £3,900. This is $649 cheaper than the RRP for Super Record WR at launch two years ago.

A Campagnolo power meter chainset-equipped groupset comes in at €5,399 / US$5,899 / £4,950.

We don't have individual prices or weights for the groupset at this point.

The front and rear derailleur are said to be slimmer (Image credit: Campagnolo)

The start of a new chapter

You can't help but get a sense of confidence from Campagnolo regarding Super Record 13; the Italian brand doesn't tend to share too much, but it must have high hopes for this release, and it sounds like a period of change is underway.

The brand's press material calls SR13 'The first groupset starting a general redefinition of the brand’s identity, a new strategy in line with Campagnolo’s legacy of innovation.'

It also sounds like more is coming; apparently a 'complete line of products' will be launched shortly to 'cover the various market segments.' We have already caught a glimpse of one such possible product at Unbound Gravel, where we spotted a wireless 13-speed Campagnolo gravel groupset.

Campagnolo mentions it was the first manufacturer to introduce 10, 11, 12, and now 13-speed groupsets. Sprocket count certainly isn't a groupset's defining metric, but perhaps that one extra cog could indeed signify the start of a new era.

There are 13 sprockets now, but freehub body spacing stays the same (Image credit: Campagnolo)

Faster shifting

Campagnolo says SR13 is the 'fastest on the market', providing 'accurate, silent and immediate shifting.'

Shifting is now claimed to be the fastest on the market, with a claimed full cassette shift in 2.4 seconds when shifting up and 1.9 seconds when shifting down. There are a range of other changes, let's get into them.

There are now 13 rear sprockets, but the existing Campagnolo N3W freehub body spacing remains. So Campagnolo has further reduced sprocket spacing and probably tweaked a few other things to fit 13 sprockets where 12 used to sit, the same as SRAM Red XPLR.

What isn't completely clear is whether the new chain will be 13-speed specific; the outer plates are stamped 13, so we assume, for now, it is a new 13-speed specific component.

A reduction in any jumps between sprockets has been a focus, and four cassette options will be available. Two will start with a 10-tooth sprocket and two with 11. The full breakdown is below:

10-29 (10/11/12/13/14/15/16/17/18/20/23/26/29)

10-33 (10/11/12/13/14/15/16/18/20/23/26/29/33)

11-32 (11/12/13/14/15/16/17/18/20/23/26/29/32)

11-36 (11/12/13/14/15/16/18/20/23/26/29/32/36)

A carbon fibre derailleur arm and 14 teeth pulley wheels (Image credit: Campagnolo)

A new, larger chainring combination of 55/39 has been introduced, for a total of seven possible options. Other than that, the chainring sizes remain the same as the current SR WR groupset. The chainrings will have a new 'black chrome' surface treatment, said to increase durability and a new tooth shape to speed up shifting.

Chainring options will be: 45/29, 48/32, 50/34, 52/36, 53/39, 54/39 and 55/39.

Crank arms will be available in 165/170/172.5 and 175mm lengths, and the Ultra Torque axle system will remain. Cranksets and chainrings will be available separately, which should mean customers aren't locked into a combination they don't want.

As mentioned, the groupset, at least without a power meter, is cheaper than its predecessor, and Campagnolo indicated it has made changes to production processes and invested in automation to achieve this, something that could impact all future releases and manufacturing going forward.

A new 55 tooth chainring size has been added to the options list (Image credit: Campagnolo)

Both wireless derailleurs have also been redesigned. The front is 10 grams lighter, with plenty of carbon fibre on the outer cage. It's capable of accommodating the 29-55T max size chainrings, which should please pro riders. A slimmer design and new battery also aid tyre clearance compared to the slightly bulbous unit on Super Record WR.

Quoted battery range in normal conditions is 750km, and a full recharge is said to take one hour. Batteries can be charged on and off the bike.

The rear mech has received a '25% reduction in lateral bulk', and it does look a lot more slimline with less overhang quoted. It will be UDH compatible with an adaptor for frames with regular hangers, and the derailleurs' pulley wheels will both have 14 teeth each.

Image 1 of 3 The thumb shifter is back! (Image credit: Campagnolo ) The new shifter design broken down (Image credit: Campagnolo ) The shifters have more of a natural curve now (Image credit: Campagnolo )

The Super Record WR ergopower shift levers have been one of the more divisive SR components, and the SR13 groupset has seen them get a total redesign.

First off, the shifters feature a new version of the famous Campagnolo thumb shifter button, which is located on the inside of each shifter body. This new button looks like it will allow shifts to be made using a range of different hand positions. The introduction of the thumb shifter button means there is now only a single shift paddle behind each brake lever blade instead of the two buttons that SR WR has.

There's also a new 'smart button' higher up on each shifter, which can be set up to control gear shifting, a computer or control any other Bluetooth device. This should be a much-needed improvement that puts SR13 on a more level pegging with competitors in this department.

It also sounds like the MyCampy app has been upgraded, and users will be able to customise gear changes and derailleur settings from the app. Something that was missing before.

Ergonomics and overall lever shape have clearly changed. The top of the shifter isn't as tall and doesn't stick up as prominently, and the levers appear to have a slight natural curve inwards, the same way Shimano Dura-Ace does.

Overall, it looks like a more comfortable overall shifter to hold and use. The gap underneath the shifter body that felt a little unfinished also appears to have been eliminated. Users can now adjust the brake lever blade reach to suit their own preference, too.

Finally, for the most part, the brakes themselves look visually the same, but there have been a few changes. Thecalipers have two new titanium retention screws to reduce weight by 6 grams. There's a new sintered disc brake pad compound, and the floating rotors will be available in 140 and 160mm sizes.

We hope to get our hands on a new groupset to test out soon.