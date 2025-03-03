Lidl-Trek raced on gravel groupsets at Opening Weekend

Lidl-Trek riders were spotted using the SRAM Red XPLR 1x13 gravel groupset at both Opening Weekend races of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne at the weekend.

Images have appeared of the team testing and using the groupset online since the winter. Mads Pedersen even posted a video on Instagram of testing it back in November last year, which first alerted us to things. Given that Opening Weekend marks the start of the Classics, it’s not too much of a surprise that the team are now using the equipment.

The team’s Trek Madone bikes were fitted with 1x SRAM aero chain-rings at the front, which isn’t so unusual these days, but at the rear the bikes were fitted with SRAM Red XPLR rear derailleurs and 13-speed 10-46T cassettes for a 1x13 setup.

Red XPLR is the gravel-specific variant of the Red AXS road groupset. Both groupsets launched last year after SRAM overhauled Red and created the new XPLR groupset. Red XPLR uses the same shifters and brakes as the Red groupset but a different proprietary direct mount derailleur and 13-speed cassette and crankset. Notably, the 13-speed cassette has the same 12-speed spacing, which means it can be used with a regular 12-speed SRAM Red chain to minimise compatibility headaches.

Red XPLR uses a 13 speed cassette and propiatary larger derailleur (Image credit: Tom)

Why use a gravel groupset for road racing?

There's probably an element of 'because we can', and a certain amount of 'why not?' It's not like Red AXS is unfit for the cobbles. However, there are a few design features within Red XPLR that make it well-suited to the rough and tumble of the classics. The impacts, vibrations and terrain are, at times, similar to a gravel event, which is what Red XPLR has been designed for. Improving efficiency over rough ground could provide Pedersen, Stuyven and co. with a nice advantage.

The Red XPLR derailleur is far larger than the standard Red rear mech. The battery loads horizontally, and the derailleur doesn't use any limit or b-tension adjustment screws; you simply bolt it onto a bike frame and no mechanical adjustment is required. You can watch our Instagram reel below of me showing the setup procedure.

Red AXS also uses a 'full mount' UDH frame interface, which means no rear derailleur hanger is required. The dropout eyelet in the frame is sleeved, and the derailleur mount uses a single, larger bolt. This should mean a more robust unit and no snapped hangers in the classics.

Pulley wheels are slightly larger at 14 and 16 teeth, and the lower uses the SRAM 'magic pulley wheel' which means it will keep rotating if a piece of debris goes into it, possibly a handy feature for the cut and thrust of the peloton.

Importantly, especially for the cobbled races, the pulley arm's clutch spring tension was uprated to aid chain retention. It's really firm, which should provide a decent advantage at the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix in particular.