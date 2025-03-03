Lidl-Trek raced on gravel groupsets at Opening Weekend
Lidl-Trek riders were using the SRAM Red XPLR 13-speed groupsets at Omloop and Kuurne
Lidl-Trek riders were spotted using the SRAM Red XPLR 1x13 gravel groupset at both Opening Weekend races of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne at the weekend.
Images have appeared of the team testing and using the groupset online since the winter. Mads Pedersen even posted a video on Instagram of testing it back in November last year, which first alerted us to things. Given that Opening Weekend marks the start of the Classics, it’s not too much of a surprise that the team are now using the equipment.
The team’s Trek Madone bikes were fitted with 1x SRAM aero chain-rings at the front, which isn’t so unusual these days, but at the rear the bikes were fitted with SRAM Red XPLR rear derailleurs and 13-speed 10-46T cassettes for a 1x13 setup.
Red XPLR is the gravel-specific variant of the Red AXS road groupset. Both groupsets launched last year after SRAM overhauled Red and created the new XPLR groupset. Red XPLR uses the same shifters and brakes as the Red groupset but a different proprietary direct mount derailleur and 13-speed cassette and crankset. Notably, the 13-speed cassette has the same 12-speed spacing, which means it can be used with a regular 12-speed SRAM Red chain to minimise compatibility headaches.
Why use a gravel groupset for road racing?
There's probably an element of 'because we can', and a certain amount of 'why not?' It's not like Red AXS is unfit for the cobbles. However, there are a few design features within Red XPLR that make it well-suited to the rough and tumble of the classics. The impacts, vibrations and terrain are, at times, similar to a gravel event, which is what Red XPLR has been designed for. Improving efficiency over rough ground could provide Pedersen, Stuyven and co. with a nice advantage.
The Red XPLR derailleur is far larger than the standard Red rear mech. The battery loads horizontally, and the derailleur doesn't use any limit or b-tension adjustment screws; you simply bolt it onto a bike frame and no mechanical adjustment is required. You can watch our Instagram reel below of me showing the setup procedure.
Red AXS also uses a 'full mount' UDH frame interface, which means no rear derailleur hanger is required. The dropout eyelet in the frame is sleeved, and the derailleur mount uses a single, larger bolt. This should mean a more robust unit and no snapped hangers in the classics.
Pulley wheels are slightly larger at 14 and 16 teeth, and the lower uses the SRAM 'magic pulley wheel' which means it will keep rotating if a piece of debris goes into it, possibly a handy feature for the cut and thrust of the peloton.
Importantly, especially for the cobbled races, the pulley arm's clutch spring tension was uprated to aid chain retention. It's really firm, which should provide a decent advantage at the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix in particular.
Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of.
He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing.
