Lidl-Trek raced on gravel groupsets at Opening Weekend

Lidl-Trek riders were using the SRAM Red XPLR 13-speed groupsets at Omloop and Kuurne

Mathias Vacek climbs the Muur at Omloop
Lidl-Trek riders were spotted using the SRAM Red XPLR 1x13 gravel groupset at both Opening Weekend races of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne at the weekend. 

Images have appeared of the team testing and using the groupset online since the winter. Mads Pedersen even posted a video on Instagram of testing it back in November last year, which first alerted us to things. Given that Opening Weekend marks the start of the Classics, it’s not too much of a surprise that the team are now using the equipment.

Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of. 

He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing. 

