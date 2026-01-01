'Pushing boundaries together' - EF Education-EasyPost and EF Education-Oatly partners with new kitmaker Assos following split with Rapha

Swiss clothing company to supply racing gear for US men's and women's squads

EF Education-EasyPost and EF Education-Oatly 2026 kits by Assos
Lachlan Morton models the 2026 EF Education-EasyPost kit (Image credit: Jered Gruber & Ashley Gruber | Gruber Images)

After splitting with long-time kit supplier Rapha, EF Education-EasyPost and EF Education-Oatly will race in Assos kit from 2026 onwards.

The EF men's team had been clad in British brand Rapha since the 2018 season, but the partnership came to a close at the end of 2025. Now, the long-rumoured collaboration with Swiss brand Assos has been confirmed.

The new kit "[introduces] a new, almost other‑worldly energy to the peloton," Assos say.

The new look will be sported by team leaders Ben Healy, Cédrine Kerbaol, Richard Carapaz, and Kristen Faulkner next season.

EF Education-EasyPost and EF Education-Oatly 2026 kits by Assos

The argyle has gone but the pink remains for EF (Image credit: Jered Gruber & Ashley Gruber | Gruber Images)
Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

