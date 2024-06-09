Wilier launches new Supersonica SLR TT bike: Yours for a cool €27,400 in its top spec

By
published

The new bike developed in just nine months is claimed to be 16 per cent more aero than its predecessor

Wilier Supersonica
(Image credit: Wilier)

Wilier claims that its new Supersonica SLR time trial bike was 16 per cent more aero than its previous time trial bike, the Turbine, when it tested the new bike at 50km/h wind speeds in the Silverstone Sports Engineering Hub wind tunnel, where Cyclingnews has tested aero road wheels and road helmets

The new bike has been developed alongside Swiss time trial champion Stefan Küng of the Groupama-FDJ pro team. The whole project has taken just nine months, including over 50 hours of CFD computer simulations, 30 hours of testing of 3D printed mock-ups in the wind tunnel, and the production of two prototypes. The Supersonica SLR has also been let loose in the Tissot Velodrome in Switzerland and on the roads of Belgium.

Paul Norman

Paul has been on two wheels since he was in his teens and he's spent much of the time since writing about bikes and the associated tech. He's a road cyclist at heart but his adventurous curiosity means Paul has been riding gravel since well before it was cool, adapting his cyclo-cross bike to ride all-day off-road epics and putting road kit to the ultimate test along the way. Paul has contributed to Cyclingnews' tech coverage for a few years, helping to maintain the freshness of our buying guides and deals content, as well as writing a number of our voucher code pages. 