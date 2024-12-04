Campagnolo returns to the WorldTour in 2025 with four-year Cofidis deal

Campagnolo is back in the WorldTour in 2025 with Cofidis

Italian component brand Campagnolo will return to the men's WorldTour in 2025, partnering with the Cofidis team and their bike sponsor Look as part of a four-year deal.

2024 marked the first absence from the WorldTour for Campagnolo after a list of accomplishments that includes 43 Tour de France victories, 30 Giro d’Italia victories, and 30 World Championships.

Until a decade ago, Campagnolo supplied components to many of the men's peloton but then slowly lost ground to rivals Shimano and more recently SRAM, who dominate the supply of completed bikes shipped from Asia by leading brands.

Campagnolo supplied four men’s teams in 2021, including UAE Team Emirates, who won the Tour de France with Tadej Pogačar. However, several riders complained of component and compatibility issues.

Campagnolo has switched focus to the gravel market in recent years, creating the 13-speed Ekar mechanical groupset, while continuing to create high-end wheels.

Campagnolo will be back in the WorldTour in 2025 and will equip the Cofidis bikes with the Super Record wireless groupset and Bora Ultra WTO wheels as part of a four-year deal.

The 2025 Look bicycles will be fitted with the Super Record Wireless groupset, the new Bora Ultra WTO wheels that can be paired with the 28mm or 30mm tubeless tyres.

Cofidis is fighting to stay in the WorldTour in 2025 and needs to score a haul of points to secure a place amongst the best 18 teams for 2026-2028.

Guillaume Martin has moved to French rivals Groupama-FDJ but Cofidis have signed Alex Aranburu, Emanuel Buchmann, Simon Carr and Dylan Teuns.