Campagnolo returns to the WorldTour in 2025 with four-year Cofidis deal

French team to use Italian components on Look road and time trial bikes

Italian component brand Campagnolo will return to the men's WorldTour in 2025, partnering with the Cofidis team and their bike sponsor Look as part of a four-year deal. 

2024 marked the first absence from the WorldTour for Campagnolo after a list of accomplishments that includes 43 Tour de France victories, 30 Giro d’Italia victories, and 30 World Championships. 

Stephen Farrand
