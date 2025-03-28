I spent 20 hours testing the new Van Rysel RCR-F and it’s better than anything else the brand has produced, but it’s got one big flaw

Burly, stiff, fast, but modern tyre clearances help to some degree over broken roads

By published
Van rysel rcr-f
(Image: © Will Jones)

Cyclingnews Verdict

The Van Rysel RCR-F is a clear step up in performance over the RCR Pro. It's faster, stiffer, and feels a lot more sure-footed, but it needs some tweaks to be enjoyable on anything other than perfect tarmac. Also, the front end is worryingly low, putting it out of reach - quite literally - of many customers.

Pros

  • +

    Undoubtedly very fast

  • +

    Stiffer front end feels far more able to handle sprints

  • +

    Whole package feels higher quality

Cons

  • -

    25c front tyre might be aero but it's uncomfortable

  • -

    Front end so low it's probably very difficult for many to use

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

Van Rysel RCR-F

Price: €5,499 / £5,000
Weight: 8.53kg/18.8lbs (56)
Sizes: XXS-XL
Groupset: Shimano 105 Di2
Colours: Flow Grey

In brand terms, the rise of Van Rysel from value-oriented own-brand also-ran to a fully fledged performance outfit, outwardly untethered from its Decathlon ownership, has been pretty meteoric. In the last three years, it’s gone from a standing start to sponsoring a WorldTour squad and has just rolled out a second top-end road bike in as many years. 

Image 1 of 8
Van rysel rcr-f
It's certainly a bike that's had a lot of time in a wind tunnel, especially when put it next to the RCR frame. (Image credit: Will Jones)
Image 1 of 5
Van rysel rcr-f
The head tube is a sculpted hourglass, though a rather short one. (Image credit: Will Jones)
Image 1 of 2
Van rysel rcr-f
The cockpit is great, but the bars are so deep that you can't clip any lights to them, and the included computer mount isn't overly sturdy. (Image credit: Will Jones)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Testing scorecard and notes
AttributesNotesRating
Design and aesthetics While it has the hallmarks of a great aero bike, it's let down by having such a low front end as to put it out of reach of most consumers I fear. 7/10
Build105 Di2 is great, the cockpit is excellent, as are the wheels. Having a power meter is also good for racers, though it's not one of the big, trusted brands. 8/10
PerformanceReally very fast indeed, and with a decent set of handling characteristics, but with the stock tyres and the position the front end is harsh and uncomfortable. 8/10
WeightA few hundred grams heavier than the equivalent Aeroad. Not an anchor, but not all that feathery. 7/10
ValuePretty middle of the road when compared to other brands that purport to offer good value to consumers. 8/10
Overall ratingRow 5 - Cell 1 76%
Will Jones
Will Jones
Senior Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
-
Cervélo S5 review: Crazy fast, but not a bike I’d want to own
Van Rysel RCR MIPS helmet
Van Rysel RCR MIPS helmet review: Truly incredible value for money and performance that punches well above its weight
A white Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8 stands against a wall
Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8 review: An excellent bike let down by enforced specs
A purple and black Canyon Grail CF SLX in woodland
Canyon Grail CF SLX 8 AXS review: A gravel race bike that can do it all
A yellow Guava Spot gravel bike leans against a wall
Guava Spot gravel bike review: Tested over 200km of Girona's toughest gravel at the Santa Vall stage race
A close up of a deep black bicycle rim with a Pirelli P Zero Race TLR RS tyre mounted to it
Pirelli P Zero Race TLR RS tyre review: Relatively fast, but lacks wet weather performance
Latest in Tech
A custom painted Avona Callis gravel bike
A holistic approach to performance - Industry veterans launch brand new Avona bike brand
The Hiplok Z Lok Combo bike lock on a worktop
Keep the bike thieves at bay with one of the best lightweight bike locks – the Hiplok Z Lok Combo has 40% off in this Amazon Big Spring Sale deal
New V5RS
Tadej Pogačar spotted testing brand new bike ahead of Flanders-Roubaix double attempt
Apple AirPods Pro 2 and charging case
One of the best headphones for cycling have hit their cheapest price this year – save up to $80 in this Amazon Big Spring Sale deal
A Fizik Tempo Beat cycling shoe on some gravel
Fizik Tempo Beat shoe review: Road shoes for gravel, or gravel shoes for road?
A close up of a rear bike light with two bulbs and one bulb underneath
It's back! The best rear bike light on the market is 34% off – at its best ever price in this Amazon Big Spring Sale deal
Latest in Review
A Fizik Tempo Beat cycling shoe on some gravel
Fizik Tempo Beat shoe review: Road shoes for gravel, or gravel shoes for road?
A man wearing a pair of Pearl Izumi Pro Air mitts
Pearl Izumi Pro Air mitt review: A modern glove with a retro twist
A black gravel shoe on a wooden stool against a white background
Lake MX333 cycling shoe review: Incredibly hard wearing, extremely comfortable, but quite heavy
-
Cervélo S5 review: Crazy fast, but not a bike I’d want to own
A pair of silver gravel bike pedals on a stone surface
Shimano M520 pedal review: Solid, dependable, and brilliant value
A pair of black gravel bike pedals on tarmac
Crankbrothers Candy 7 pedal review: A more free pedalling feel, but with reduced durability
More about tech
A custom painted Avona Callis gravel bike

A holistic approach to performance - Industry veterans launch brand new Avona bike brand

The Hiplok Z Lok Combo bike lock on a worktop

Keep the bike thieves at bay with one of the best lightweight bike locks – the Hiplok Z Lok Combo has 40% off in this Amazon Big Spring Sale deal
MONSERRAT SPAIN MARCH 27 LR Johannes StauneMittet of Norway and Team Decathlon AG2R and Georg Steinhauser of Germany and Team EF Education EasyPost compete in the breakaway with the Montserrat in the background during the 104th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025 Stage 4 a 1887km stage from Sant Vicenc de Castellet to Montserrat Millenari 725m UCIWT on March 27 2025 in Montserrat Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images

Volta a Catalunya stage 5 Live - Final opportunity of the sprinters
See more latest
Most Popular
A Fizik Tempo Beat cycling shoe on some gravel
Fizik Tempo Beat shoe review: Road shoes for gravel, or gravel shoes for road?
A man wearing a pair of Pearl Izumi Pro Air mitts
Pearl Izumi Pro Air mitt review: A modern glove with a retro twist
A black gravel shoe on a wooden stool against a white background
Lake MX333 cycling shoe review: Incredibly hard wearing, extremely comfortable, but quite heavy
-
Cervélo S5 review: Crazy fast, but not a bike I’d want to own
A pair of silver gravel bike pedals on a stone surface
Shimano M520 pedal review: Solid, dependable, and brilliant value
A pair of black gravel bike pedals on tarmac
Crankbrothers Candy 7 pedal review: A more free pedalling feel, but with reduced durability
A botle of CeramicSpeed UFO All Conditions drip lube
CeramicSpeed UFO Drip All Conditions review: One of the best drip lubes on the market
Shimano XTR pedals
Shimano XTR M9100 Race pedals review: High performance, durable, and decent value all in one
Maap alt road bibs
Maap Alt_Road Cargo Bib 2.0 review: A marked improvement over the previous pair
Garmin HRM Pro Plus
Garmin HRM-Pro Plus review: More than just a heart rate monitor