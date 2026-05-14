Crazy scenes at Giro d'Italia as lunging spectator menaces peloton - Video

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Giro organisers call for respect, saying 'don't be like this guy'

The peloton on stage 6 of the Giro d&#039;Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)

In professional cycling, fans are increasingly encouraged to respect the riders, but that memo did not reach a pair of spectators at the Giro d'Italia, who looked to kick and push the riders on Thursday.

In extraordinary and alarming scenes, the two men looked like they were about to knock riders off their bikes, though thankfully there were no crashes.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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