'It was pretty bloody long, mate' – Former Blockhaus winner Jai Hindley recalls first time up climb as an amateur ahead of vital Giro d'Italia GC test

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Australian says in 2015 he was 'living maybe 50km away, so for me it's a pretty special mountain'

Jai Hindley before stage 5
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jai Hindley was the last men's winner atop Blockhaus at the Giro d'Italia in 2022, but his connection with the Abruzzese ascent goes back much further, having lived in the region as an amateur for six months in 2015.

Four years ago, Hindley's Blockhaus stage win set him on the path towards the overall pink jersey victory in Verona, but it was while cutting his teeth on amateur team Aran Cucine Vejus that he had his first experience of the climb that will punctuate Friday's stage 7.

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"It will be hard anyway, but we will come there with a lot of fatigue in the legs from a long day," – stage 7 is 244km in length – "and the final climb itself is really tough. So it will be a proper, proper day."

Red Bull DS Christian Pömer told Cyclingnews on Wednesday that the team's focus was mostly to be firing on all cylinders during the crucial third week, where a trio of brutal mountain stages should decide pink.

"There are two scenarios: either Vingegaard takes a bit of time on us, or we take a bit of time on Vingegaard, but either way it has nothing to say about the outcome of the race," said Pömer at the team bus after stage 5, perhaps taking Simon Yates' late surge to the pink on the penultimate stage just 12 months ago as inspiration.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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