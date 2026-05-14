'If it rains, it's not going to be funny' – Jasper Stuyven warns of potential danger of cobbled sprint finish in Naples at Giro d'Italia

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Belgian says 'it might be chaos' with Piazza del Plebiscito finale, 'but I think that's the same every time you arrive in a big city'

BURGAS, BULGARIA - MAY 08: Jasper Stuyven of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick-Step celebrates the victory of his teammate Paul Magnier of France during the 109th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 1 a 147km stage from Nessebar to Burgas / #UCIWT / on May 08, 2026 in Burgas, Bulgaria. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
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While the profile for stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia looks simple on paper – an almost flat 141km route from Paestum to Naples – Jasper Stuyven has warned of the potentially huge risks in the cobbled finale if rain closes in on the riders as it did on Wednesday.

Naples as a finish location will almost always be hectic, with the tricky roads around Southern Italy's main city tending to bring chaos to the Giro in recent years, most recently 12 months ago, when a wet downhill section on the run towards the city caused a mass crash.

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Current forecasts project around a 50% chance of rain for most of the afternoon before the riders' arrival, but even if there is only a brief downpour, any wetting of the polished cobbles could lead to a serious crash risk – one which the GC teams will be desperate to avoid.