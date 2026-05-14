'If it rains, it's not going to be funny' – Jasper Stuyven warns of potential danger of cobbled sprint finish in Naples at Giro d'Italia

While the profile for stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia looks simple on paper – an almost flat 141km route from Paestum to Naples – Jasper Stuyven has warned of the potentially huge risks in the cobbled finale if rain closes in on the riders as it did on Wednesday.

Naples as a finish location will almost always be hectic, with the tricky roads around Southern Italy's main city tending to bring chaos to the Giro in recent years, most recently 12 months ago, when a wet downhill section on the run towards the city caused a mass crash.

As a result of that incident, which forced former winner Jai Hindley out of the race, no GC times were taken at the finish, allowing a safer sprint to play out along the coast, where Kaden Groves came out on top.

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2026 will be the fifth year in a row at the Giro with a stage ending in Naples, but there is a new finish to contend with, and it doesn't look easy; after a slight bend in the road with 1km to go, the riders will steady themselves for a key left-hand corner at around 650 metres to go, before they enter a section of cobbles that runs all the way to the line, take a U-turn with 300 metres to go, and then sprint to the finish at the Piazza del Plebiscito.

"I don't want to say that it really looks super dangerous already. I mean, if it rains, of course, it's not going to be funny, but I think Napoli is always known as a tricky run into the city," Stuyven told Cyclingnews at the start of stage 5, noting how a technical finish isn't always the cause of crashes, with rider behaviour playing its part.

"The roads themselves are not in the best condition. But it's hard to say. Nowadays, we can have a straightforward finish line and a big crash, or we can have a very technical final and bad crashes.

"I think it's more how [organisers] deal with narrowings and road furniture, and then part of it is also on the riders themselves. But of course, it's a hectic final for tomorrow, and if it rains, it might be chaos, but I think that's the same every time you arrive in a big city, and we'll see."

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Current forecasts project around a 50% chance of rain for most of the afternoon before the riders' arrival, but even if there is only a brief downpour, any wetting of the polished cobbles could lead to a serious crash risk – one which the GC teams will be desperate to avoid.

Stuyven is one of the three CPA [rider's union] representatives at this year's Giro, alongside two fellow experienced heads from the peloton in Victor Campenaerts and Simone Consonni, and has already had his say on safety after the mass crash on stage 2. He described the race director as looking like a "frightened dog" as he restarted the racing after a brief neutralisation, during which time the Belgian said the riders wanted GC times to be neutralised, as they were in Naples a year ago.

Asked what one thing he would change to do with safety in the sport, Stuyven's focus was more on the process than a specific rule: "One thing, it's hard to say. I think there's an effort needed from everyone, organisers, the UCI and riders, without just defending their own position, I think that's where we struggle the most."