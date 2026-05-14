'Crashing at 75kph, you're never going to walk away unscathed' – Jake Stewart and NSN's Giro d'Italia sprint dreams not derailed by injury setbacks

News
By published

Spanish-backed team's double sprinter approach gives them options to target wins on all transition stages in Italy

Jake Stewart (NSN) alongside the Trofeo Senza Fine ahead of the opening stage of the 2026 Giro d&#039;Italia
Jake Stewart: 'For the last few years, I've been working on that leadout role. It's a role I'm really excited about and keen to learn more about' (Image credit: Getty Images)

When more than half a team fall in a high-speed crash in a single stage of any race, it's never straightforward to regain momentum, but that's exactly what NSN are focussed on doing at the Giro d'Italia.

Stewart has won sprints of his own during his career, most notably at the Critérium du Dauphiné last year. But as Jake Stewart told Cyclingnews, at the Giro d'Italia the squad's main focus on the flatter stages is on getting fastmen Corbin Strong and Ethan Vernon into a position where they can go for the victory.

However, a third place on stage 1 for Vernon, despite the late pile-up in Burgas, had already augured well. As Stewart – one of the most affected riders at NSN by the stage 2 crash – said, there are plenty of opportunities to come in what remains of the Giro for the sprinters, starting with Naples on Thursday.

Paul Magnier (centre) wins stage 3 of the 2026 Giro d&#039;Italia, beating Tobias Lund Andresen (left) and Ethan Vernon (right) to the finish line

Ethan Vernon's (right) third-place on the Giro's opening stage is their best result so far in the race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although he has ridden the Giro d'Italia before, in 2023 with Groupama-FDJ, the Briton said he's progressed a lot over the past three years. So, it's his general Grand Tour experience, not the Giro, that's helping him the most in three-week stage racing now.

"I'm streets ahead of where I was three years ago, I think, I've had three years of development in the WorldTour, two Grand Tours last year, so I've come in a lot better," Stewart, who has raced the past two Tours de France, said.

"And I missed the Classics this year as well, so that's kind of given me a fresher run into the race.

"It's the same as any other Grand Tour. Just having the depth of Grand Tours in your legs gives you a big boost in these races. It's just about nursing your way through and, you know, there will be better days."

The Tour is also on his schedule this year. However, Stewart is deliberately compartmentalising the different Grand Tours because, as he says, it could prejudice his performance in Italy in some very practical ways.

"We've got to prioritise the races that we're at at the moment, and I think if you go into a race thinking about the Tour as well, then you know in these leadouts and stuff, you probably pull the brakes a bit earlier and stuff like that," he said.

"So it's only about focusing on the priority that we've got here at the moment, and then we'll prepare for the Tour afterwards.

"We've got Ethan, who's been performing really well, and then Corbyn is really suited to some of these harder sprints. [Alessandro] Pinarello also, as he proved yesterday, he's got good legs, so we're just prioritising stage wins here.

Stewart agrees that there are around six or seven opportunities for the sprinters in this year's Giro, with the caveat that "obviously you never really know what's going to happen in the last week," given tired legs all round make for more unpredictable scenarios.

"We'll see how it pans out then," he said. "Obviously, Rome is pretty much nailed on, but stage 18 could be something interesting too. Either way, we've got plenty of opportunities, and for us, stage wins are the priority here."

The next big opportunity could come on today's stage 6 in Naples, with its tricky cobbled finale, an alteration from the usual more straightforward run-in, only adding to the challenges.

On top of that, the roads leading into the southern city are notoriously slippery when it rains. However, Stewart believes that a switched scenario could suit NSN's strengths.

"It's a more complex final, but I think it can suit us as a team," he said.

"We've got the firepower, and we're always in a good position for these more technical sprints compared to stage 3, where we kind of find ourselves a bit further back.

"So it definitely plays into our favour, and I think it definitely plays into the favour of Ethan, being a bit of a harder sprint as well."

Subscribe to Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our coverage of the Giro d'Italia. Enjoy unrivalled reporting from our team of journalists on the ground, including breaking news, analysis, and more, from every stage as it happens, plus access to the Cyclingnews app to follow the action on the go! Find out more.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.