Giro d'Italia stage 6 LIVE: Sprinters prepare for a fast and furious cobbled sprint in Naples

Could a 6% hill 7km from the finish disrupt the sprinters on the road to Napoli?

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Jonathan Milan, Paul Magnier of France and Madis Mihkels sprint at finish line during the 109th Giro d&#039;Italia
(Image credit: © Getty Images)
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Cross winds along the coast early in the stage could also be a problem, with a risk of rain showers during the day.

The stage marks a fifth consecutive year that the Giro has finished in Naples, though each finale has been quite different. This is one is very different.

The road rises in the final metres before entering the aim square on big slabs of stone.

stage 6 of the 2026 Giro d&#039;Italia

(Image credit: RCS Sport)

This is the final part in the centre of Naples, which has concerned the teams due to the road surface.

stage 6 of the 2026 Giro d&#039;Italia

(Image credit: RCS Sport)

This is the stage map.

stage 6 of the 2026 Giro d&#039;Italia

(Image credit: RCS Sport)

This is the stage profile

stage 6 of the 2026 Giro d&#039;Italia

(Image credit: RCS Sport)

However the final kilometres, as the sprinters fight for position, will be interesting.

Once under the 1km-to-go kite, the finale is defined by a dash of more ancient history, with tarmac changing to stone slabs and a noticeable upward pitch of 4%.

Mid-way across the cobbles, there are two quick right-hand bends, leaving 400 metres to the finish at Piazza del Plebiscito.

As Jackie Tyson pointed out, today's stage passes historic landmarks worthy of a sightseeing trip, starting with Greek and Roman archaeological sites in Paestum.

The remaining 100km are relatively flat, passing to the north of Mount Vesuvius and then moving west into the heart of Naples, with an abundance of urban twists and turns, as well as street furniture. Narrow lanes are replaced with wide, paved roads in the final 19km.

This is our stage preview.

2026 Giro d'Italia stage 6 preview - Short, flat route around Mount Vesuvius sets up for sprinters on pavé finale at Piazza del Plebiscito in Naples

COSENZA, ITALY - MAY 12: A general view of the peloton competing during the 109th Giro d&#039;Italia 2026, Stage 4 a 138km stage from Catanzaro to Cosenza / #UCIWT / on May 12, 2026 in Cosenza, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)Giro d&#039;Italia 2026 stage 5 by Gettin Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Today is surely a day for the sprinters. The stage is only 142km long, flat and fast.

Buongiorno and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia.

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