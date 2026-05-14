Giro d'Italia stage 6 LIVE: Sprinters prepare for a fast and furious cobbled sprint in Naples

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Cross winds along the coast early in the stage could also be a problem, with a risk of rain showers during the day.

The stage marks a fifth consecutive year that the Giro has finished in Naples, though each finale has been quite different. This is one is very different.

The road rises in the final metres before entering the aim square on big slabs of stone. (Image credit: RCS Sport)

This is the final part in the centre of Naples, which has concerned the teams due to the road surface. Look at the U turn on the cobbles in the final km! (Image credit: RCS Sport)

This is the stage map. (Image credit: RCS Sport)

This is the stage profile (Image credit: RCS Sport)

However the final kilometres, as the sprinters fight for position, will be interesting. The final 3km bring the coastline back into view, with a straight path along one of the busiest seaports on the Mediterranean. Once under the 1km-to-go kite, the finale is defined by a dash of more ancient history, with tarmac changing to stone slabs and a noticeable upward pitch of 4%. Mid-way across the cobbles, there are two quick right-hand bends, leaving 400 metres to the finish at Piazza del Plebiscito.

As Jackie Tyson pointed out, today's stage passes historic landmarks worthy of a sightseeing trip, starting with Greek and Roman archaeological sites in Paestum. The opening 30km of the 141km northerly route are flat as it follows the Mediterranean coastline, then a category 4 climb at Cava de' Tirreni offers a change of scenery on the 7.1km ascent, with a modest average gradient of 2.7%. The remaining 100km are relatively flat, passing to the north of Mount Vesuvius and then moving west into the heart of Naples, with an abundance of urban twists and turns, as well as street furniture. Narrow lanes are replaced with wide, paved roads in the final 19km.

Today is surely a day for the sprinters. The stage is only 142km long, flat and fast. Though the finish in central Naples is on cobbled roads.