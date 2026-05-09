Giro d'Italia penalties, fines and yellow cards – All the punishments handed out at the 2026 race
Tracking all the rule infringements and penalties accrued on the road from Bulgaria to Rome
The 2026 Giro d'Italia is underway, and with it the first fines and penalties have been handed out, with the first yellow card handed out to Cristian Scaroni on stage 2 for celebrating his teammate Thomas Silva's victory before crossing the finish line.
Over three weeks and 21 stages of racing, there are plenty of chances for riders and teams to break the rules during a Grand Tour, varying from minor infractions to more serious incidents. During the race, dozens of fines and yellow cards will be handed out.
Penalties can be picked up for a great number of things, varying from feeding too late into the race or dropping litter outside of the designated zone, to sprint deviations and sticky bottles.
Punishments can come in the form of cash fines, ranging from a few hundred Swiss francs or into the thousands, as well as time deductions, point deductions in certain classifications, or even disqualification for the most serious infringements.
Infractions that are considered dangerous can also earn a rider a yellow card, a system brought in a couple of years ago. If a rider or staff member receives more than one yellow card in the same race, they are disqualified and suspended for seven days. Three in 30 days earns a 14 day suspension, whilst six in a year means a 30-day suspension – though this is yet to happen.
When it comes to fines, the amount is generally deducted from a team's prize money at the end of the race, rather than riders having to pay them personally, though each team has its own system.
Penalties are handed out by the race jury, and recorded in each day's communiqué.
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Here, we will track all penalties handed out to riders, and select penalties for sports directors during the 2026 Giro.
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Giro d'Italia 2026 fines, penalties and yellow cards
Stage 2
- Cristian Scaroni (XDS Astana) – yellow card for celebrating in the bunch in final sprint
- Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Premier Tech) - warning for taking off mandatory helmet during the race (for a short distance).
- Oliver Naesen (Decathlon CMA CGM) - 200CHF fine for urinating in public during the neutralised section
- Dries van Gestel (Soudal-Quickstep) - 200CHF fine for urinating in public during the neutralised section
- Jan Christen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) - 200CHF fine for urinating in public during the race
Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.
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