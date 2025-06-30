Recommended reading

American Criterium Cup: Aline Seitz seizes series lead with win in Downer Grove while Ben Oliver outsprints men's leader Brody McDonald

By published

Mejías and Summerhill secure ACC sprint leads with fifth-place finishes in Wisconsin

Aline Seitz (UTC Butcherbox) wins American Criterium Cup #3 in Downer Grove
Aline Seitz (UTC Butcherbox) wins American Criterium Cup #3 in Downer Grove (Image credit: Mitchell Vincent)

Switzerland's Aline Seitz (UTC Butcherbox) and Ben Oliver seized top points in the American Criterium Cup (ACC) Saturday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with sprint victories in the Cafe Hollander Otto Wenz Downer Classic.

The longstanding Downer Classic criterium did double duty as the third stop in the ACC national series and the 10th of 11 races in the regional Kwik Trip Tour of America's Dairyland p/b ISCorp (ToAD), now in its 17th season in different communities throughout Southeast Wisconsin.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews