'I had nothing to lose' - Anna Henderson makes her own luck with Giro d'Italia Women's stage victory

Dilyxine Miermont has no regrets after second place in Aprica

Anna Henderson is the breakaway stage winner on stage 2 at the Giro d&#039;Italia Women 2025
Anna Henderson was all smiles after stage 2 of the Giro d’Italia Women: Not only had she won the stage from a two-rider breakaway with Dilyxine Miermont (Ceratizit), but the 26-year-old Briton also rode herself into the maglia rosa as the new overall leader.

The victory had been a long time coming for Henderson, who decided to make her own luck.

