'I've struggled the last few years' – New approach and Classics-style racing see Mathieu van der Poel back in Tour de France yellow jersey

By published

Dutchman wins first stage for four years in Boulogne-sur-Mer ahead of Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard

Alpecin - Deceuninck team&#039;s Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel celebrates on the podium with the overall leader&#039;s yellow jersey after the 2nd stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 209.1 km between Lauwin-Planque and Boulogne-sur-Mer, Northern France, on July 6, 2025. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

For half of the cycling season in the Classics, Mathieu van der Poel operates as the best rider in the world, bar perhaps only Tadej Pogačar, but for the past three Julys at the Tour de France, his highlights have been limited to leading out teammate Jasper Philipsen.

Not since his emotional victory on stage 2 of the 2021 Tour de France has he won a stage, or even really come close, but finally, after 1471 days, he returned to the top step of the Tour podium and will again wear the iconic yellow jersey after a thrilling sprint win into Boulogne-sur-Mer.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.