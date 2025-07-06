'I've struggled the last few years' – New approach and Classics-style racing see Mathieu van der Poel back in Tour de France yellow jersey

For half of the cycling season in the Classics, Mathieu van der Poel operates as the best rider in the world, bar perhaps only Tadej Pogačar, but for the past three Julys at the Tour de France, his highlights have been limited to leading out teammate Jasper Philipsen.

Not since his emotional victory on stage 2 of the 2021 Tour de France has he won a stage, or even really come close, but finally, after 1471 days, he returned to the top step of the Tour podium and will again wear the iconic yellow jersey after a thrilling sprint win into Boulogne-sur-Mer.

In typical Van der Poel fashion, he collapsed at the finish with a mixture of exhaustion and delight running through his body.

Van der Poel has long been open about his love-hate relationship with cycling's biggest race, with the three weeks and several stages where he can't use his talents driving him to not be overly interested in racing it.

That may not change going forward, but with an almost tailor-made opening 10 stages of Classics-style routes in the 2025 edition, Van der Poel has got the parcours he wants, and he more than made use of it to defeat Pogačar on the Tour's second stage.

"The first year was a bit more emotional, as it was the first year that he died." said Van der Poel in his winner's press conference, referring back to his Grandfather Raymond Poulidor, after honouring him with that 2021 stage win and wearing the maillot jaune – something the iconic 'Eternal second' never did.

"I wanted to race the Tour so bad when he was here, but that was not possible. The first year was super emotional, now I'm more proud to do it again. It's been a while, so I'm just happy to finally win my second stage in the Tour de France."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Van der Poel credited his success to a different preparation for the Tour in 2025, heading once again to altitude camp after the Spring Classics and sharpening up with racing at the Critérium du Dauphiné, albeit not long after breaking his wrist in a mountain bike race.

"We did a different approach, which was a good choice. We learn every year about how we can be in the best possible shape, and I think we try to copy a bit how we did in the classics," said the Dutchman.

"It was a good decision, but of course, this Tour de France is also on a parcours where I can really excel, and this makes a difference that there are a lot of opportunities.

"Yesterday and today were a bit like how we're used to racing in the Classics. It's super nervous all day fighting for position, and I think as a team we are used to this and also good at it. The whole team is part of this success."

Once they arrived at the sprint with the superstars Van der Poel, Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard coming to the fore, the Dutchman knew exactly what to do, having studied the roads extensively before executing a powerful sprint for victory.

"I've been in this position a few weeks ago at the Dauphiné, and that time they beat me on the line, so it also says something about how hard the finish was," said Van der Poel.

"The last kilometre, I knew perfectly what to do. I wanted to take the corner first because it was only 150 metres to the finish, and I'm happy to hold off Tadej."

With this success also came Van der Poel's first stage victory at a WorldTour race since the 2022 Giro d'Italia, and with stages 4, 6 and 7 all being similarly punchy, his tally of Tour wins – which doubled today – could continue adding up. Will this change his relationship with the Tour over to one of love? He may have enjoyed the win, but it doesn't look like it.

"It doesn't change that much, my relationship with the Tour, but I have struggled a bit the last few years, and that's why we changed the approach," he said. "But I also did get a course that I'm used to, with what I'm good at, and it also shows how hard it is to win a stage at the Tour in general."

Nevertheless, Van der Poel is finally back as a protagonist at the Tour, away from being Jasper Philipsen's last or second last man. With two wins from two already, Alpecin-Deceuninck are firing again on all cylinders in July, and with their main man among the wins, it only suggests more are over the horizon.

The Tour de France is the biggest race in cycling, and a Cyclingnews subscription offers you unlimited access to our unrivalled coverage. Get all the breaking news and analysis from our team on the ground in France, plus the latest pro tech, live race reports, and a daily subscriber-only newsletter with exclusive insight into the action. Find out more.