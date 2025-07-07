'I'm sure the big boys will come out to play' – GC contenders expected to clash on punchy Tour de France stage 4 finish in Rouen

By published

Ineos DS Zak Dempster says rollercoaster final could be 'right on the cusp of what Mathieu van der Poel is capable of'

LILLE, FRANCE - JULY 05: (L-R) Connor Swift of Great Britain and Team INEOS Grenadiers and Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG compete during the 112th Tour de France 2025, Stage 1 a 184.9km stage from Lille to Lille / #UCIWT / on July 05, 2025 in Lille, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 4 of the Tour de France and the rollercoaster roads to Rouen should inspire A GC battle, offering the likes of Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) a chance to attack.

The 174.2km stage from Amiens takes the Tour into Normandy, with four categorised climbs in the final 30km and a rise to the finish line.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.