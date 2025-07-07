'We're here to race, to try to win' - Soudal-QuickStep endure day of contrasting emotions at the Tour de France

By published

Tim Merlier wins the sprint, Remco Evenepoel crashes, and the team denies transfer reports all in one day

Tim Merlier and Remco Evenepoel after stage 3 at the Tour de France
Tim Merlier and Remco Evenepoel after stage 3 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

The third stage of the Tour de France was a day of highly contrasting emotions for Soudal-QuickStep as Tim Merlier won the sprint, but Remco Evenepoel was caught up in a crash with three kilometres to go on the roads into Dunkerque.

In addition, the Belgian team was forced to go on the defensive after reports of Evenepoel's possible move to Red Bull or Ineos emerged with new details.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.