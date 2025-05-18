Recommended reading

'Feels like it was meant to be' – Emotional Wout van Aert silences doubters with inspiring comeback gravel stage win at Giro d'Italia

Belgian completes comeback from long road of illness, injury and criticism to take 50th pro victory and complete Grand Tour stage win trilogy

Giro d&#039;Italia 2025: Wout Van Aert celebrates on the podium with champagne after winning stage 9
Wout van Aert on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images)

For a rider with 50 professional victories, including a Monument and 13 Grand Tour stages, Wout van Aert has often seemed like a perennial runner-up in recent years, with his versatility proving both a blessing and a curse, and several wins eluding him by the barest margins at the biggest races.

But on stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia, Siena's Piazza del Campo burst into a roar as it realised that Van Aert was finally going to take victory, his first of the 2025 season. It was one of those victories that just felt right in sport, meaning no offence to second place on the day, Isaac del Toro, but it was a triumph that "had to be here" according to the Belgian, as his love affair with the Tuscan city goes back seven years.

