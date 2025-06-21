Recommended reading

Baloise Belgium Tour: Jenno Berckmoes in tears after winning stage 4 as Ethan Hayter loses race lead by four seconds

Hilly stage in the Ardennes shakes-up GC before final stage around Brussels

DURBUY, BELGIUM - JUNE 21: Jenno Berckmoes of Belgium and Team Lotto celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 94th Baloise Belgium Tour 2025, Stage 4 a 173km stage from Durbuy to Durbuy on June 21, 2025 in Durbuy, Belgium. (Photo by Rhode Van Elsen/Getty Images)
Jenno Berckmoes won stage 4 at the Baloise Belgium Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jenno Berckmoes (Lotto) took his third win of the season on stage 4 on the steep slopes of the final climb into Durbuy at the Baloise Belgium Tour as the GC battle became a matter of a few seconds.

It was an emotional victory for the Belgian who attacked a breakaway of four with 100 metres to go to cross the line ahead of runner-up Marco Frigo (Israel-Premier Tech) and third-placed Orluis Aular (Movistar).

Stage 4

Position

Rider (Team)

Time Gap

1

Jenno Berckmoes (Lotto)

4:00:34

2

Marco Frigo (Israel–Premier Tech)

0:05

3

Orluis Aular (Movistar Team)

,,

4

Filippo Baroncini (UAE Team Emirates XRG)

,,

5

Alexandre Delettre (TotalEnergies)

0:17

6

Toon Aerts (Lotto)

,,

7

Dion Smith (Intermarché–Wanty)

,,

8

Ådne Holter (Uno‑X Mobility)

,,

9

Pier-André Côté (Israel–Premier Tech)

,,

10

Florian Vermeersch (UAE Team Emirates XRG)

,,

11

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin–Deceuninck)

,,

12

Jon Barrenetxea (Movistar Team)

0:20

13

Jonas Geens (Team Flanders–Baloise)

,,

14

Gonzalo Serrano (Movistar Team)

,,

15

Matyáš Kopecký (Team Novo Nordisk)

,,

16

Lander Loockx (Unibet Tietema Rockets)

,,

17

Ethan Hayter (Soudal Quick‑Step)

,,

18

Axel Van Der Tuuk (Metec - SOLARWATT p/b Mantel)

,,

19

Søren Kragh Andersen (Lidl – Trek)

0:24

20

Hartthijs De Vries (Unibet Tietema Rockets)

,,

21

Filippo Ganna (INEOS Grenadiers)

,,

22

Alec Segaert (Lotto)

0:25

23

Vincent Van Hemelen (Team Flanders–Baloise)

0:27

24

Héctor Álvarez (Lidl – Trek)

0:29

25

Thomas Gachignard (TotalEnergies)

,,

26

Alexys Brunel (TotalEnergies)

0:39

27

Kevin Vermaerke (Team Picnic PostNL)

0:45

28

Axel Huens (Unibet Tietema Rockets)

1:03

29

Olivier Godfroid (Baloise Glowi Lions)

1:11

30

Tom Van Asbroeck (Israel–Premier Tech)

,,

31

Logan Currie (Lotto)

1:17

32

Carlos Canal (Movistar Team)

1:21

33

Tim Torn Teutenberg (Lidl – Trek)

1:26

34

Jochem Kerckhaert (BEAT Cycling Club)

1:44

35

David Haverdimgs (Baloise Glowi Lions)

1:46

36

Lennert Teugels (Tarteletto - Isorex)

1:53

37

Kay De Bruyckere (Pauwels Sauzen - Cibel Clementines)

1:54

38

Viktor Vandenberghe (Pauwels Sauzen - Cibel Clementines)

1:58

39

Frits Biesterbos (BEAT Cycling Club)

2:01

40

Quentin Bezza (Wagner Bazin WB)

,,

41

Gianni Marchand (Tarteletto - Isorex)

2:12

42

Huub Artz (Intermarché–Wanty)

2:20

43

William Blume Levy (Uno‑X Mobility)

2:38

44

Alberto Dainese (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)

3:02

45

Luca Van Boven (Intermarché–Wanty)

5:42

46

Vito Braet (Intermarché–Wanty)

,,

47

Jelle Johannink (Unibet Tietema Rockets)

5:47

48

Iván García Cortina (Movistar Team)

7:03

49

Josef Černý (Soudal Quick‑Step)

,,

50

Connor Swift (INEOS Grenadiers)

7:25

51

Rasmus Tiller (Uno‑X Mobility)

8:34

52

Erik Nordsæter Resell (Uno‑X Mobility)

,,

53

Pim Ronhaar (Baloise Glowi Lions)

,,

54

Steffen De Schuyteneer (Lotto)

9:41

55

Jens Reynders (Wagner Bazin WB)

,,

56

Yorben Lauryssen (Pauwels Sauzen - Cibel Clementines)

,,

57

Michiel Lambrecht (Wagner Bazin WB)

,,

58

Yves Lampaert (Soudal Quick‑Step)

,,

59

Adam Ťoupalík (Unibet Tietema Rockets)

,,

60

Ethan Vernon (Israel–Premier Tech)

,,

61

Oscar Riesebeek (Alpecin–Deceuninck)

,,

62

Dries Van Gestel (Soudal Quick‑Step)

,,

63

Anders Skaarseth (Uno‑X Mobility)

,,

64

Elias Maris (Team Flanders–Baloise)

,,

65

Casper Van Uden (Team Picnic PostNL)

9:54

66

Rui Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates XRG)

10:01

67

Florian Dauphin (TotalEnergies)

13:06

68

Dylan Vandenstorme (Team Flanders–Baloise)

,,

69

Tom Portsmouth (Wagner Bazin WB)

,,

70

Michiel Hillen (Baloise Glowi Lions)

,,

71

Wessel Mouris (Unibet Tietema Rockets)

13:27

72

Arthur Kluckers (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)

,,

73

Manlio Moro (Movistar Team)

13:33

74

Ben Turner (INEOS Grenadiers)

13:45

75

Zeno Moonen (Intermarché–Wanty)

,,

76

Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen - Cibel Clementines)

,,

77

Jordy Decottignies (Tarteletto - Isorex)

,,

78

Jonas Rickaert (Alpecin–Deceuninck)

,,

79

Christiaan Van Rees (Team Picnic PostNL)

,,

80

Lindsay De Vylder (Team Flanders–Baloise)

,,

81

Sente Sentjens (Alpecin–Deceuninck)

,,

82

Andrea Peron (Team Novo Nordisk)

,,

83

Timo Roosen (Team Picnic PostNL)

,,

84

Stijn Appel (BEAT Cycling Club)

,,

85

Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick‑Step)

,,

86

Jordan Habets (Metec - SOLARWATT p/b Mantel)

,,

87

Stan Van Tricht (Alpecin–Deceuninck)

,,

88

Mathias Guillemette (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)

,,

89

Joran Wyseure (Alpecin–Deceuninck)

,,

90

Seppe Van Den Boer (Baloise Glowi Lions)

,,

91

Joshua Giddings (Lotto)

,,

92

Nils Eekhoff (Team Picnic PostNL)

,,

93

Thom Van Der Werff (Team Picnic PostNL)

,,

94

Rune Herregodts (UAE Team Emirates XRG)

,,

95

Rotem Tene (Israel–Premier Tech)

,,

96

Fabian Lienhard (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)

,,

97

Timo Kielich (Alpecin–Deceuninck)

14:07

98

Juan David Sierra (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)

15:46

99

Luca De Meester (Wagner Bazin WB)

21:22

100

Kenay De Moyer (Pauwels Sauzen - Cibel Clementines)

21:24

101

Wies Nuyens (Pauwels Sauzen - Cibel Clementines)

,,

102

Bart Kortleve (Metec - SOLARWATT p/b Mantel)

,,

103

Davide Persico (Wagner Bazin WB)

,,

104

Arne Marit (Intermarché–Wanty)

,,

105

Gibbe Staes (UAE Team Emirates XRG)

,,

106

Marijn Maas (BEAT Cycling Club)

,,

107

Robbe Mellaerts (BEAT Cycling Club)

,,

108

Timothy Dupont (Tarteletto - Isorex)

,,

109

Arne Santy (Tarteletto - Isorex)

,,

110

Casper Van Der Woude (Metec - SOLARWATT p/b Mantel)

,,

111

Leander Van Hautegem (Wagner Bazin WB)

,,

112

Declan Irvine (Team Novo Nordisk)

,,

113

Alex Vandenbulcke (Tarteletto - Isorex)

,,

114

Roy Hoogendoorn (Metec - SOLARWATT p/b Mantel)

,,

115

Victor Broex (Metec - SOLARWATT p/b Mantel)

,,

116

Salvatore Puccio (INEOS Grenadiers)

,,

117

Omar Fraile (INEOS Grenadiers)

,,

118

Kim Heiduk (INEOS Grenadiers)

,,

119

Pete Uptegrove (Metec - SOLARWATT p/b Mantel)

,,

120

Bert Van Lerberghe (Soudal Quick‑Step)

,,

121

Oded Kogut (Israel–Premier Tech)

,,

122

Anton Muller (Team Novo Nordisk)

,,

123

Lars Van Der Haar (Baloise Glowi Lions)

,,

124

Kristian Egholm (Lidl – Trek)

,,

125

Jules Hesters (Team Flanders–Baloise)

,,

126

Fernando Gaviria (Movistar Team)

21:34

127

Nicola Marcerou (TotalEnergies)

,,

128

Mohammad Almutaiwei (UAE Team Emirates XRG)

,,

129

Juan Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates XRG)

,,

130

Joel Suter (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)

,,

131

Jason Tesson (TotalEnergies)

,,

132

Filippo Ridolfo (Team Novo Nordisk)

21:37

133

Umberto Poli (Team Novo Nordisk)

,,

134

Ewout De Keyser (Tarteletto - Isorex)

,,

135

Martijn Tusveld (BEAT Cycling Club)

,,

136

Alex Colman (Team Flanders–Baloise)

21:42

137

Lionel Taminiaux (Lotto)

21:43

General classification after stage 4

Position

Rider (Team)

Time Gap

1

Filippo Baroncini (UAE Team Emirates XRG)

12:42:29

2

Ethan Hayter (Soudal Quick‑Step)

0:04

3

Jenno Berckmoes (Lotto)

0:07

4

Filippo Ganna (INEOS Grenadiers)

0:10

5

Marco Frigo (Israel–Premier Tech)

0:11

6

Florian Vermeersch (UAE Team Emirates XRG)

0:16

7

Orluis Aular (Movistar Team)

0:18

8

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin–Deceuninck)

0:22

9

Pier-André Côté (Israel–Premier Tech)

0:23

10

Axel Van Der Tuuk (Metec - SOLARWATT p/b Mantel)

,,

11

Alec Segaert (Lotto)

0:29

12

Søren Kragh Andersen (Lidl – Trek)

0:31

13

Ådne Holter (Uno‑X Mobility)

0:32

14

Toon Aerts (Lotto)

0:37

15

Thomas Gachignard (TotalEnergies)

0:38

16

Jonas Geens (Team Flanders–Baloise)

0:40

17

Vincent Van Hemelen (Team Flanders–Baloise)

0:41

18

Héctor Álvarez (Lidl – Trek)

0:42

19

Alexandre Delettre (TotalEnergies)

0:50

20

Dion Smith (Intermarché–Wanty)

,,

21

Alexys Brunel (TotalEnergies)

0:52

22

Jon Barrenetxea (Movistar Team)

0:54

23

Hartthijs De Vries (Unibet Tietema Rockets)

,,

24

Matyáš Kopecký (Team Novo Nordisk)

0:57

25

Gonzalo Serrano (Movistar Team)

1:08

26

Lander Loockx (Unibet Tietema Rockets)

1:22

27

Logan Currie (Lotto)

1:34

28

Tim Torn Teutenberg (Lidl – Trek)

1:43

29

Tom Van Asbroeck (Israel–Premier Tech)

1:48

30

Carlos Canal (Movistar Team)

1:49

31

Axel Huens (Unibet Tietema Rockets)

1:58

32

Olivier Godfroid (Baloise Glowi Lions)

2:11

33

Huub Artz (Intermarché–Wanty)

2:22

34

Frits Biesterbos (BEAT Cycling Club)

2:31

35

Quentin Bezza (Wagner Bazin WB)

2:36

36

David Haverdimgs (Baloise Glowi Lions)

2:48

37

Lennert Teugels (Tarteletto - Isorex)

2:50

38

Jochem Kerckhaert (BEAT Cycling Club)

2:56

39

Viktor Vandenberghe (Pauwels Sauzen - Cibel Clementines)

2:59

40

Kevin Vermaerke (Team Picnic PostNL)

3:00

41

Alberto Dainese (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)

3:33

42

Kay De Bruyckere (Pauwels Sauzen - Cibel Clementines)

3:47

43

Gianni Marchand (Tarteletto - Isorex)

4:21

44

William Blume Levy (Uno‑X Mobility)

4:43

45

Vito Braet (Intermarché–Wanty)

6:18

46

Luca Van Boven (Intermarché–Wanty)

6:20

47

Connor Swift (INEOS Grenadiers)

7:28

48

Iván García Cortina (Movistar Team)

7:50

49

Josef Černý (Soudal Quick‑Step)

8:16

50

Rasmus Tiller (Uno‑X Mobility)

8:52

51

Ethan Vernon (Israel–Premier Tech)

9:45

52

Yves Lampaert (Soudal Quick‑Step)

9:49

53

Steffen De Schuyteneer (Lotto)

10:00

54

Jelle Johannink (Unibet Tietema Rockets)

10:09

55

Erik Nordsæter Resell (Uno‑X Mobility)

10:10

56

Adam Ťoupalík (Unibet Tietema Rockets)

10:13

57

Dries Van Gestel (Soudal Quick‑Step)

10:14

58

Yorben Lauryssen (Pauwels Sauzen - Cibel Clementines)

10:22

59

Oscar Riesebeek (Alpecin–Deceuninck)

10:24

60

Elias Maris (Team Flanders–Baloise)

10:25

61

Casper Van Uden (Team Picnic PostNL)

10:32

62

Pim Ronhaar (Baloise Glowi Lions)

10:34

63

Jens Reynders (Wagner Bazin WB)

,,

64

Michiel Lambrecht (Wagner Bazin WB)

10:39

65

Rui Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates XRG)

11:04

66

Anders Skaarseth (Uno‑X Mobility)

13:14

67

Wessel Mouris (Unibet Tietema Rockets)

13:39

68

Manlio Moro (Movistar Team)

13:41

69

Arthur Kluckers (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)

13:42

70

Ben Turner (INEOS Grenadiers)

13:49

71

Rune Herregodts (UAE Team Emirates XRG)

13:52

72

Nils Eekhoff (Team Picnic PostNL)

13:53

73

Dylan Vandenstorme (Team Flanders–Baloise)

13:59

74

Joshua Giddings (Lotto)

14:05

75

Jonas Rickaert (Alpecin–Deceuninck)

14:13

76

Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick‑Step)

14:15

77

Florian Dauphin (TotalEnergies)

14:28

78

Stijn Appel (BEAT Cycling Club)

14:30

79

Stan Van Tricht (Alpecin–Deceuninck)

14:33

80

Seppe Van Den Boer (Baloise Glowi Lions)

14:35

81

Rotem Tene (Israel–Premier Tech)

14:39

82

Fabian Lienhard (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)

14:47

83

Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen - Cibel Clementines)

,,

84

Lindsay De Vylder (Team Flanders–Baloise)

14:49

85

Christiaan Van Rees (Team Picnic PostNL)

14:58

86

Thom Van Der Werff (Team Picnic PostNL)

15:01

87

Andrea Peron (Team Novo Nordisk)

15:04

88

Tom Portsmouth (Wagner Bazin WB)

15:13

89

Sente Sentjens (Alpecin–Deceuninck)

15:30

90

Timo Roosen (Team Picnic PostNL)

15:46

91

Jordan Habets (Metec - SOLARWATT p/b Mantel)

15:47

92

Mathias Guillemette (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)

15:49

93

Jordy Decottignies (Tarteletto - Isorex)

16:12

94

Timo Kielich (Alpecin–Deceuninck)

16:33

95

Michiel Hillen (Baloise Glowi Lions)

17:39

96

Juan David Sierra (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)

18:42

97

Joran Wyseure (Alpecin–Deceuninck)

18:46

98

Zeno Moonen (Intermarché–Wanty)

21:01

99

Oded Kogut (Israel–Premier Tech)

21:47

100

Kim Heiduk (INEOS Grenadiers)

21:54

101

Bert Van Lerberghe (Soudal Quick‑Step)

22:06

102

Wies Nuyens (Pauwels Sauzen - Cibel Clementines)

22:10

103

Arne Marit (Intermarché–Wanty)

22:16

104

Lionel Taminiaux (Lotto)

22:26

105

Leander Van Hautegem (Wagner Bazin WB)

22:27

106

Jules Hesters (Team Flanders–Baloise)

22:29

107

Timothy Dupont (Tarteletto - Isorex)

22:36

108

Jason Tesson (TotalEnergies)

,,

109

Arne Santy (Tarteletto - Isorex)

22:40

110

Fernando Gaviria (Movistar Team)

22:41

111

Juan Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates XRG)

22:42

112

Davide Persico (Wagner Bazin WB)

22:45

113

Roy Hoogendoorn (Metec - SOLARWATT p/b Mantel)

22:51

114

Luca De Meester (Wagner Bazin WB)

22:57

115

Mohammad Almutaiwei (UAE Team Emirates XRG)

23:05

116

Marijn Maas (BEAT Cycling Club)

23:11

117

Bart Kortleve (Metec - SOLARWATT p/b Mantel)

23:20

118

Omar Fraile (INEOS Grenadiers)

23:24

119

Lars Van Der Haar (Baloise Glowi Lions)

23:28

120

Pete Uptegrove (Metec - SOLARWATT p/b Mantel)

23:35

121

Filippo Ridolfo (Team Novo Nordisk)

23:36

122

Robbe Mellaerts (BEAT Cycling Club)

23:37

123

Kenay De Moyer (Pauwels Sauzen - Cibel Clementines)

23:40

124

Alex Colman (Team Flanders–Baloise)

23:41

125

Martijn Tusveld (BEAT Cycling Club)

23:52

126

Anton Muller (Team Novo Nordisk)

24:04

127

Alex Vandenbulcke (Tarteletto - Isorex)

24:06

128

Ewout De Keyser (Tarteletto - Isorex)

24:30

129

Joel Suter (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)

24:55

130

Casper Van Der Woude (Metec - SOLARWATT p/b Mantel)

25:33

131

Nicola Marcerou (TotalEnergies)

25:51

132

Declan Irvine (Team Novo Nordisk)

25:56

133

Gibbe Staes (UAE Team Emirates XRG)

26:00

134

Salvatore Puccio (INEOS Grenadiers)

26:08

135

Kristian Egholm (Lidl – Trek)

29:07

136

Victor Broex (Metec - SOLARWATT p/b Mantel)

30:51

137

Umberto Poli (Team Novo Nordisk)

32:40

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

