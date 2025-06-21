Baloise Belgium Tour: Jenno Berckmoes in tears after winning stage 4 as Ethan Hayter loses race lead by four seconds
Hilly stage in the Ardennes shakes-up GC before final stage around Brussels
Jenno Berckmoes (Lotto) took his third win of the season on stage 4 on the steep slopes of the final climb into Durbuy at the Baloise Belgium Tour as the GC battle became a matter of a few seconds.
It was an emotional victory for the Belgian who attacked a breakaway of four with 100 metres to go to cross the line ahead of runner-up Marco Frigo (Israel-Premier Tech) and third-placed Orluis Aular (Movistar).
"The last kilometre was pretty stressful, but I knew I could focus really well when I see the finish line. Also, two days ago, I was third in a bunch sprint, and I'm not a sprinter at all, so I could focus on the finish," Berckmoes said.
"It's good to go first, most the the time, I saw I had a gap immediately and go on and win the race. It has been a difficult time, and it was difficult to keep it dry, but then my family and my girlfriend was here to support me, so it's big emotions."
Filippo Baroncini (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), who was also in the breakaway, held off the chasing field to take fourth place, and earned enough bonus seconds on the stage to take the overall lead from Ethan Hayter (Soudal-QuickStep) by just four second.
Berckmoes moved up to third overall at seven seconds when the Golden Kilometre bonus seconds were carefully calculated. Filippo Ganna (Ineos-Grenadiers) slipped to fourth place overall at ten second back ahead of the stage 5 finale in Brussels on Sunday.
How it unfolded
Many of the riders in the peloton signed on at the start wearing ice vests to try to stay cool in warm 30C conditions to compete in the penultimate stage 4, a 173.1km circuit race in Durbuy. There were four main climbs on the circuit: Rue du Bout, Côte de Hermanne, Mur de Duruy, Champs des Hêtres, and a sprint at the top of Petite Sommes. The field also contested the Golden Kilometre.
The Golden Kilometre offered three sprints, separated by 500m each: one at the start, one at the middle, and one at the exit of the kilometre. These are for the benefit of general classification riders, offering 3, 2, and 1-second time bonuses.
An early breakaway emerged, including Gianni Marchand (Tarteletto-Isorex), Alexys Brunel (Team TotalEnergies), and Axel Huens (Unibet Tietema Rockets), later joined by Dylan Vandenstorme (Team Flanders-Baloise) and Jens Reynders (Wagner Bazin WB). The five riders gained just under a minute, but it was a hit-or-miss effort as several chase groups formed behind them.
Tom Portsmouth (Wagner Bazin WB), Yorben Lauryssen (Pauwels Sauzen-Cibel Clementines), and Michiel Hillen (Baloise Glowi Lions) attempted to bridge but were later caught by a larger chase group that included overall race leader Ethan Hayter (Soudal-QuickStep).
There were also four other riders among the top 10 in the overall classification in that large chase group, including Huub Artz (Intermarché-Wanty), Connor Swift (Ineos Grenadiers), Filippo Baroncini (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Héctor Álvarez (Lidl-Trek Future Racing), and the group also had in the mix; Kevin Vermaerke (Team Picnic PostNL), Orluis Aular and Carlos Canal (both Movistar Team, Jenno Berckmoes (Lotto), Marco Frigo (Israel-Premier Tech), Lander Loockx (Unibet Tietema Rockets), Ådne Holter (Uno-X Mobility) and Olivier Godfroid (Baloise Glowi Lions).
With 60km remaining, the three front groups merged back together to form a 21-rider breakaway 50 seconds ahead of a peloton led by Alpecin-Deceuninck.
Missing from the chasing group was runner-up in the overall classification, Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), but with Swift up the road, the team appeared content to let their rival teams manage the time gap.
Aular made a late-race attack inside the last 35 kilometres. At the same time, the front group was reduced to 17 and continued to split apart over the final ascents, with Hayter struggling to stay in contact, and was reabsorbed into the reduced main field behind.
Up front, Baronchini, Berckmoes and Frigo joined Aular to form what would be the winning breakaway of four, stretching their lead out to 20 seconds ahead of the smaller chase group of seven; Artz, Swift, Alvarez, Vermaerke, Brunel, Loockx, and Holter.
The reduced peloton, which included Jasper Philipsen (Soudal-QuickStep) and Hayter, reconnected with the seven chasers inside 30km.
The quartet raced into the Golden Kilometre sprinting for the valuable time bonuses, with Aular taking the win in the first sprint, Baroncini winning the second, and Frigo winning the third before going on a solo attack and leaving his three companions behind with 8km to go.
Frigo's efforts were short-lived, and he was caught by Berckmoes, Aular, and Baroncini, the quartet holding a slim 10-second lead in the last three kilometres.
They reached the cobbled base of the final climb, with Baroncini taking the lead and setting a fast pace into the last 800 metres, the field led by Hayter just seconds behind, fighting to hold onto his overall leader's jersey.
Berckmoes was the one who launched his winning attack in the final 100 metres, crossing the line ahead of Frigo and Aular, with Baroncini holding off the field to take fourth on the day, but claiming the overall race lead.
Results
Position
Rider (Team)
Time Gap
1
Jenno Berckmoes (Lotto)
4:00:34
2
Marco Frigo (Israel–Premier Tech)
0:05
3
Orluis Aular (Movistar Team)
,,
4
Filippo Baroncini (UAE Team Emirates XRG)
,,
5
Alexandre Delettre (TotalEnergies)
0:17
6
Toon Aerts (Lotto)
,,
7
Dion Smith (Intermarché–Wanty)
,,
8
Ådne Holter (Uno‑X Mobility)
,,
9
Pier-André Côté (Israel–Premier Tech)
,,
10
Florian Vermeersch (UAE Team Emirates XRG)
,,
11
Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin–Deceuninck)
,,
12
Jon Barrenetxea (Movistar Team)
0:20
13
Jonas Geens (Team Flanders–Baloise)
,,
14
Gonzalo Serrano (Movistar Team)
,,
15
Matyáš Kopecký (Team Novo Nordisk)
,,
16
Lander Loockx (Unibet Tietema Rockets)
,,
17
Ethan Hayter (Soudal Quick‑Step)
,,
18
Axel Van Der Tuuk (Metec - SOLARWATT p/b Mantel)
,,
19
Søren Kragh Andersen (Lidl – Trek)
0:24
20
Hartthijs De Vries (Unibet Tietema Rockets)
,,
21
Filippo Ganna (INEOS Grenadiers)
,,
22
Alec Segaert (Lotto)
0:25
23
Vincent Van Hemelen (Team Flanders–Baloise)
0:27
24
Héctor Álvarez (Lidl – Trek)
0:29
25
Thomas Gachignard (TotalEnergies)
,,
26
Alexys Brunel (TotalEnergies)
0:39
27
Kevin Vermaerke (Team Picnic PostNL)
0:45
28
Axel Huens (Unibet Tietema Rockets)
1:03
29
Olivier Godfroid (Baloise Glowi Lions)
1:11
30
Tom Van Asbroeck (Israel–Premier Tech)
,,
31
Logan Currie (Lotto)
1:17
32
Carlos Canal (Movistar Team)
1:21
33
Tim Torn Teutenberg (Lidl – Trek)
1:26
34
Jochem Kerckhaert (BEAT Cycling Club)
1:44
35
David Haverdimgs (Baloise Glowi Lions)
1:46
36
Lennert Teugels (Tarteletto - Isorex)
1:53
37
Kay De Bruyckere (Pauwels Sauzen - Cibel Clementines)
1:54
38
Viktor Vandenberghe (Pauwels Sauzen - Cibel Clementines)
1:58
39
Frits Biesterbos (BEAT Cycling Club)
2:01
40
Quentin Bezza (Wagner Bazin WB)
,,
41
Gianni Marchand (Tarteletto - Isorex)
2:12
42
Huub Artz (Intermarché–Wanty)
2:20
43
William Blume Levy (Uno‑X Mobility)
2:38
44
Alberto Dainese (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
3:02
45
Luca Van Boven (Intermarché–Wanty)
5:42
46
Vito Braet (Intermarché–Wanty)
,,
47
Jelle Johannink (Unibet Tietema Rockets)
5:47
48
Iván García Cortina (Movistar Team)
7:03
49
Josef Černý (Soudal Quick‑Step)
,,
50
Connor Swift (INEOS Grenadiers)
7:25
51
Rasmus Tiller (Uno‑X Mobility)
8:34
52
Erik Nordsæter Resell (Uno‑X Mobility)
,,
53
Pim Ronhaar (Baloise Glowi Lions)
,,
54
Steffen De Schuyteneer (Lotto)
9:41
55
Jens Reynders (Wagner Bazin WB)
,,
56
Yorben Lauryssen (Pauwels Sauzen - Cibel Clementines)
,,
57
Michiel Lambrecht (Wagner Bazin WB)
,,
58
Yves Lampaert (Soudal Quick‑Step)
,,
59
Adam Ťoupalík (Unibet Tietema Rockets)
,,
60
Ethan Vernon (Israel–Premier Tech)
,,
61
Oscar Riesebeek (Alpecin–Deceuninck)
,,
62
Dries Van Gestel (Soudal Quick‑Step)
,,
63
Anders Skaarseth (Uno‑X Mobility)
,,
64
Elias Maris (Team Flanders–Baloise)
,,
65
Casper Van Uden (Team Picnic PostNL)
9:54
66
Rui Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates XRG)
10:01
67
Florian Dauphin (TotalEnergies)
13:06
68
Dylan Vandenstorme (Team Flanders–Baloise)
,,
69
Tom Portsmouth (Wagner Bazin WB)
,,
70
Michiel Hillen (Baloise Glowi Lions)
,,
71
Wessel Mouris (Unibet Tietema Rockets)
13:27
72
Arthur Kluckers (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
,,
73
Manlio Moro (Movistar Team)
13:33
74
Ben Turner (INEOS Grenadiers)
13:45
75
Zeno Moonen (Intermarché–Wanty)
,,
76
Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen - Cibel Clementines)
,,
77
Jordy Decottignies (Tarteletto - Isorex)
,,
78
Jonas Rickaert (Alpecin–Deceuninck)
,,
79
Christiaan Van Rees (Team Picnic PostNL)
,,
80
Lindsay De Vylder (Team Flanders–Baloise)
,,
81
Sente Sentjens (Alpecin–Deceuninck)
,,
82
Andrea Peron (Team Novo Nordisk)
,,
83
Timo Roosen (Team Picnic PostNL)
,,
84
Stijn Appel (BEAT Cycling Club)
,,
85
Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick‑Step)
,,
86
Jordan Habets (Metec - SOLARWATT p/b Mantel)
,,
87
Stan Van Tricht (Alpecin–Deceuninck)
,,
88
Mathias Guillemette (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
,,
89
Joran Wyseure (Alpecin–Deceuninck)
,,
90
Seppe Van Den Boer (Baloise Glowi Lions)
,,
91
Joshua Giddings (Lotto)
,,
92
Nils Eekhoff (Team Picnic PostNL)
,,
93
Thom Van Der Werff (Team Picnic PostNL)
,,
94
Rune Herregodts (UAE Team Emirates XRG)
,,
95
Rotem Tene (Israel–Premier Tech)
,,
96
Fabian Lienhard (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
,,
97
Timo Kielich (Alpecin–Deceuninck)
14:07
98
Juan David Sierra (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
15:46
99
Luca De Meester (Wagner Bazin WB)
21:22
100
Kenay De Moyer (Pauwels Sauzen - Cibel Clementines)
21:24
101
Wies Nuyens (Pauwels Sauzen - Cibel Clementines)
,,
102
Bart Kortleve (Metec - SOLARWATT p/b Mantel)
,,
103
Davide Persico (Wagner Bazin WB)
,,
104
Arne Marit (Intermarché–Wanty)
,,
105
Gibbe Staes (UAE Team Emirates XRG)
,,
106
Marijn Maas (BEAT Cycling Club)
,,
107
Robbe Mellaerts (BEAT Cycling Club)
,,
108
Timothy Dupont (Tarteletto - Isorex)
,,
109
Arne Santy (Tarteletto - Isorex)
,,
110
Casper Van Der Woude (Metec - SOLARWATT p/b Mantel)
,,
111
Leander Van Hautegem (Wagner Bazin WB)
,,
112
Declan Irvine (Team Novo Nordisk)
,,
113
Alex Vandenbulcke (Tarteletto - Isorex)
,,
114
Roy Hoogendoorn (Metec - SOLARWATT p/b Mantel)
,,
115
Victor Broex (Metec - SOLARWATT p/b Mantel)
,,
116
Salvatore Puccio (INEOS Grenadiers)
,,
117
Omar Fraile (INEOS Grenadiers)
,,
118
Kim Heiduk (INEOS Grenadiers)
,,
119
Pete Uptegrove (Metec - SOLARWATT p/b Mantel)
,,
120
Bert Van Lerberghe (Soudal Quick‑Step)
,,
121
Oded Kogut (Israel–Premier Tech)
,,
122
Anton Muller (Team Novo Nordisk)
,,
123
Lars Van Der Haar (Baloise Glowi Lions)
,,
124
Kristian Egholm (Lidl – Trek)
,,
125
Jules Hesters (Team Flanders–Baloise)
,,
126
Fernando Gaviria (Movistar Team)
21:34
127
Nicola Marcerou (TotalEnergies)
,,
128
Mohammad Almutaiwei (UAE Team Emirates XRG)
,,
129
Juan Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates XRG)
,,
130
Joel Suter (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
,,
131
Jason Tesson (TotalEnergies)
,,
132
Filippo Ridolfo (Team Novo Nordisk)
21:37
133
Umberto Poli (Team Novo Nordisk)
,,
134
Ewout De Keyser (Tarteletto - Isorex)
,,
135
Martijn Tusveld (BEAT Cycling Club)
,,
136
Alex Colman (Team Flanders–Baloise)
21:42
137
Lionel Taminiaux (Lotto)
21:43
Position
Rider (Team)
Time Gap
1
Filippo Baroncini (UAE Team Emirates XRG)
12:42:29
2
Ethan Hayter (Soudal Quick‑Step)
0:04
3
Jenno Berckmoes (Lotto)
0:07
4
Filippo Ganna (INEOS Grenadiers)
0:10
5
Marco Frigo (Israel–Premier Tech)
0:11
6
Florian Vermeersch (UAE Team Emirates XRG)
0:16
7
Orluis Aular (Movistar Team)
0:18
8
Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin–Deceuninck)
0:22
9
Pier-André Côté (Israel–Premier Tech)
0:23
10
Axel Van Der Tuuk (Metec - SOLARWATT p/b Mantel)
,,
11
Alec Segaert (Lotto)
0:29
12
Søren Kragh Andersen (Lidl – Trek)
0:31
13
Ådne Holter (Uno‑X Mobility)
0:32
14
Toon Aerts (Lotto)
0:37
15
Thomas Gachignard (TotalEnergies)
0:38
16
Jonas Geens (Team Flanders–Baloise)
0:40
17
Vincent Van Hemelen (Team Flanders–Baloise)
0:41
18
Héctor Álvarez (Lidl – Trek)
0:42
19
Alexandre Delettre (TotalEnergies)
0:50
20
Dion Smith (Intermarché–Wanty)
,,
21
Alexys Brunel (TotalEnergies)
0:52
22
Jon Barrenetxea (Movistar Team)
0:54
23
Hartthijs De Vries (Unibet Tietema Rockets)
,,
24
Matyáš Kopecký (Team Novo Nordisk)
0:57
25
Gonzalo Serrano (Movistar Team)
1:08
26
Lander Loockx (Unibet Tietema Rockets)
1:22
27
Logan Currie (Lotto)
1:34
28
Tim Torn Teutenberg (Lidl – Trek)
1:43
29
Tom Van Asbroeck (Israel–Premier Tech)
1:48
30
Carlos Canal (Movistar Team)
1:49
31
Axel Huens (Unibet Tietema Rockets)
1:58
32
Olivier Godfroid (Baloise Glowi Lions)
2:11
33
Huub Artz (Intermarché–Wanty)
2:22
34
Frits Biesterbos (BEAT Cycling Club)
2:31
35
Quentin Bezza (Wagner Bazin WB)
2:36
36
David Haverdimgs (Baloise Glowi Lions)
2:48
37
Lennert Teugels (Tarteletto - Isorex)
2:50
38
Jochem Kerckhaert (BEAT Cycling Club)
2:56
39
Viktor Vandenberghe (Pauwels Sauzen - Cibel Clementines)
2:59
40
Kevin Vermaerke (Team Picnic PostNL)
3:00
41
Alberto Dainese (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
3:33
42
Kay De Bruyckere (Pauwels Sauzen - Cibel Clementines)
3:47
43
Gianni Marchand (Tarteletto - Isorex)
4:21
44
William Blume Levy (Uno‑X Mobility)
4:43
45
Vito Braet (Intermarché–Wanty)
6:18
46
Luca Van Boven (Intermarché–Wanty)
6:20
47
Connor Swift (INEOS Grenadiers)
7:28
48
Iván García Cortina (Movistar Team)
7:50
49
Josef Černý (Soudal Quick‑Step)
8:16
50
Rasmus Tiller (Uno‑X Mobility)
8:52
51
Ethan Vernon (Israel–Premier Tech)
9:45
52
Yves Lampaert (Soudal Quick‑Step)
9:49
53
Steffen De Schuyteneer (Lotto)
10:00
54
Jelle Johannink (Unibet Tietema Rockets)
10:09
55
Erik Nordsæter Resell (Uno‑X Mobility)
10:10
56
Adam Ťoupalík (Unibet Tietema Rockets)
10:13
57
Dries Van Gestel (Soudal Quick‑Step)
10:14
58
Yorben Lauryssen (Pauwels Sauzen - Cibel Clementines)
10:22
59
Oscar Riesebeek (Alpecin–Deceuninck)
10:24
60
Elias Maris (Team Flanders–Baloise)
10:25
61
Casper Van Uden (Team Picnic PostNL)
10:32
62
Pim Ronhaar (Baloise Glowi Lions)
10:34
63
Jens Reynders (Wagner Bazin WB)
,,
64
Michiel Lambrecht (Wagner Bazin WB)
10:39
65
Rui Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates XRG)
11:04
66
Anders Skaarseth (Uno‑X Mobility)
13:14
67
Wessel Mouris (Unibet Tietema Rockets)
13:39
68
Manlio Moro (Movistar Team)
13:41
69
Arthur Kluckers (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
13:42
70
Ben Turner (INEOS Grenadiers)
13:49
71
Rune Herregodts (UAE Team Emirates XRG)
13:52
72
Nils Eekhoff (Team Picnic PostNL)
13:53
73
Dylan Vandenstorme (Team Flanders–Baloise)
13:59
74
Joshua Giddings (Lotto)
14:05
75
Jonas Rickaert (Alpecin–Deceuninck)
14:13
76
Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick‑Step)
14:15
77
Florian Dauphin (TotalEnergies)
14:28
78
Stijn Appel (BEAT Cycling Club)
14:30
79
Stan Van Tricht (Alpecin–Deceuninck)
14:33
80
Seppe Van Den Boer (Baloise Glowi Lions)
14:35
81
Rotem Tene (Israel–Premier Tech)
14:39
82
Fabian Lienhard (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
14:47
83
Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen - Cibel Clementines)
,,
84
Lindsay De Vylder (Team Flanders–Baloise)
14:49
85
Christiaan Van Rees (Team Picnic PostNL)
14:58
86
Thom Van Der Werff (Team Picnic PostNL)
15:01
87
Andrea Peron (Team Novo Nordisk)
15:04
88
Tom Portsmouth (Wagner Bazin WB)
15:13
89
Sente Sentjens (Alpecin–Deceuninck)
15:30
90
Timo Roosen (Team Picnic PostNL)
15:46
91
Jordan Habets (Metec - SOLARWATT p/b Mantel)
15:47
92
Mathias Guillemette (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
15:49
93
Jordy Decottignies (Tarteletto - Isorex)
16:12
94
Timo Kielich (Alpecin–Deceuninck)
16:33
95
Michiel Hillen (Baloise Glowi Lions)
17:39
96
Juan David Sierra (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
18:42
97
Joran Wyseure (Alpecin–Deceuninck)
18:46
98
Zeno Moonen (Intermarché–Wanty)
21:01
99
Oded Kogut (Israel–Premier Tech)
21:47
100
Kim Heiduk (INEOS Grenadiers)
21:54
101
Bert Van Lerberghe (Soudal Quick‑Step)
22:06
102
Wies Nuyens (Pauwels Sauzen - Cibel Clementines)
22:10
103
Arne Marit (Intermarché–Wanty)
22:16
104
Lionel Taminiaux (Lotto)
22:26
105
Leander Van Hautegem (Wagner Bazin WB)
22:27
106
Jules Hesters (Team Flanders–Baloise)
22:29
107
Timothy Dupont (Tarteletto - Isorex)
22:36
108
Jason Tesson (TotalEnergies)
,,
109
Arne Santy (Tarteletto - Isorex)
22:40
110
Fernando Gaviria (Movistar Team)
22:41
111
Juan Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates XRG)
22:42
112
Davide Persico (Wagner Bazin WB)
22:45
113
Roy Hoogendoorn (Metec - SOLARWATT p/b Mantel)
22:51
114
Luca De Meester (Wagner Bazin WB)
22:57
115
Mohammad Almutaiwei (UAE Team Emirates XRG)
23:05
116
Marijn Maas (BEAT Cycling Club)
23:11
117
Bart Kortleve (Metec - SOLARWATT p/b Mantel)
23:20
118
Omar Fraile (INEOS Grenadiers)
23:24
119
Lars Van Der Haar (Baloise Glowi Lions)
23:28
120
Pete Uptegrove (Metec - SOLARWATT p/b Mantel)
23:35
121
Filippo Ridolfo (Team Novo Nordisk)
23:36
122
Robbe Mellaerts (BEAT Cycling Club)
23:37
123
Kenay De Moyer (Pauwels Sauzen - Cibel Clementines)
23:40
124
Alex Colman (Team Flanders–Baloise)
23:41
125
Martijn Tusveld (BEAT Cycling Club)
23:52
126
Anton Muller (Team Novo Nordisk)
24:04
127
Alex Vandenbulcke (Tarteletto - Isorex)
24:06
128
Ewout De Keyser (Tarteletto - Isorex)
24:30
129
Joel Suter (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
24:55
130
Casper Van Der Woude (Metec - SOLARWATT p/b Mantel)
25:33
131
Nicola Marcerou (TotalEnergies)
25:51
132
Declan Irvine (Team Novo Nordisk)
25:56
133
Gibbe Staes (UAE Team Emirates XRG)
26:00
134
Salvatore Puccio (INEOS Grenadiers)
26:08
135
Kristian Egholm (Lidl – Trek)
29:07
136
Victor Broex (Metec - SOLARWATT p/b Mantel)
30:51
137
Umberto Poli (Team Novo Nordisk)
32:40
