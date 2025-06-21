Baloise Belgium Tour: Jenno Berckmoes in tears after winning stage 4 as Ethan Hayter loses race lead by four seconds

Jenno Berckmoes (Lotto) took his third win of the season on stage 4 on the steep slopes of the final climb into Durbuy at the Baloise Belgium Tour as the GC battle became a matter of a few seconds.

It was an emotional victory for the Belgian who attacked a breakaway of four with 100 metres to go to cross the line ahead of runner-up Marco Frigo (Israel-Premier Tech) and third-placed Orluis Aular (Movistar).

"The last kilometre was pretty stressful, but I knew I could focus really well when I see the finish line. Also, two days ago, I was third in a bunch sprint, and I'm not a sprinter at all, so I could focus on the finish," Berckmoes said.

"It's good to go first, most the the time, I saw I had a gap immediately and go on and win the race. It has been a difficult time, and it was difficult to keep it dry, but then my family and my girlfriend was here to support me, so it's big emotions."

Filippo Baroncini (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), who was also in the breakaway, held off the chasing field to take fourth place, and earned enough bonus seconds on the stage to take the overall lead from Ethan Hayter (Soudal-QuickStep) by just four second.

Berckmoes moved up to third overall at seven seconds when the Golden Kilometre bonus seconds were carefully calculated. Filippo Ganna (Ineos-Grenadiers) slipped to fourth place overall at ten second back ahead of the stage 5 finale in Brussels on Sunday.

Alec Segaert and stage winner Jenno Berckmoes celebrate their successful day (Image credit: Getty Images)

How it unfolded

Many of the riders in the peloton signed on at the start wearing ice vests to try to stay cool in warm 30C conditions to compete in the penultimate stage 4, a 173.1km circuit race in Durbuy. There were four main climbs on the circuit: Rue du Bout, Côte de Hermanne, Mur de Duruy, Champs des Hêtres, and a sprint at the top of Petite Sommes. The field also contested the Golden Kilometre.

The Golden Kilometre offered three sprints, separated by 500m each: one at the start, one at the middle, and one at the exit of the kilometre. These are for the benefit of general classification riders, offering 3, 2, and 1-second time bonuses.

An early breakaway emerged, including Gianni Marchand (Tarteletto-Isorex), Alexys Brunel (Team TotalEnergies), and Axel Huens (Unibet Tietema Rockets), later joined by Dylan Vandenstorme (Team Flanders-Baloise) and Jens Reynders (Wagner Bazin WB). The five riders gained just under a minute, but it was a hit-or-miss effort as several chase groups formed behind them.

Tom Portsmouth (Wagner Bazin WB), Yorben Lauryssen (Pauwels Sauzen-Cibel Clementines), and Michiel Hillen (Baloise Glowi Lions) attempted to bridge but were later caught by a larger chase group that included overall race leader Ethan Hayter (Soudal-QuickStep).

There were also four other riders among the top 10 in the overall classification in that large chase group, including Huub Artz (Intermarché-Wanty), Connor Swift (Ineos Grenadiers), Filippo Baroncini (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Héctor Álvarez (Lidl-Trek Future Racing), and the group also had in the mix; Kevin Vermaerke (Team Picnic PostNL), Orluis Aular and Carlos Canal (both Movistar Team, Jenno Berckmoes (Lotto), Marco Frigo (Israel-Premier Tech), Lander Loockx (Unibet Tietema Rockets), Ådne Holter (Uno-X Mobility) and Olivier Godfroid (Baloise Glowi Lions).

Ethan Hayter started the stage in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)

With 60km remaining, the three front groups merged back together to form a 21-rider breakaway 50 seconds ahead of a peloton led by Alpecin-Deceuninck.

Missing from the chasing group was runner-up in the overall classification, Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), but with Swift up the road, the team appeared content to let their rival teams manage the time gap.

Aular made a late-race attack inside the last 35 kilometres. At the same time, the front group was reduced to 17 and continued to split apart over the final ascents, with Hayter struggling to stay in contact, and was reabsorbed into the reduced main field behind.

Up front, Baronchini, Berckmoes and Frigo joined Aular to form what would be the winning breakaway of four, stretching their lead out to 20 seconds ahead of the smaller chase group of seven; Artz, Swift, Alvarez, Vermaerke, Brunel, Loockx, and Holter.

Stage 4 was held in the hilly Ardennes (Image credit: Getty Images)

The reduced peloton, which included Jasper Philipsen (Soudal-QuickStep) and Hayter, reconnected with the seven chasers inside 30km.

The quartet raced into the Golden Kilometre sprinting for the valuable time bonuses, with Aular taking the win in the first sprint, Baroncini winning the second, and Frigo winning the third before going on a solo attack and leaving his three companions behind with 8km to go.

Frigo's efforts were short-lived, and he was caught by Berckmoes, Aular, and Baroncini, the quartet holding a slim 10-second lead in the last three kilometres.

They reached the cobbled base of the final climb, with Baroncini taking the lead and setting a fast pace into the last 800 metres, the field led by Hayter just seconds behind, fighting to hold onto his overall leader's jersey.

Berckmoes was the one who launched his winning attack in the final 100 metres, crossing the line ahead of Frigo and Aular, with Baroncini holding off the field to take fourth on the day, but claiming the overall race lead.

Jenno Berckmoes celebrate his big win on home soil (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage 4 Position Rider (Team) Time Gap 1 Jenno Berckmoes (Lotto) 4:00:34 2 Marco Frigo (Israel–Premier Tech) 0:05 3 Orluis Aular (Movistar Team) ,, 4 Filippo Baroncini (UAE Team Emirates XRG) ,, 5 Alexandre Delettre (TotalEnergies) 0:17 6 Toon Aerts (Lotto) ,, 7 Dion Smith (Intermarché–Wanty) ,, 8 Ådne Holter (Uno‑X Mobility) ,, 9 Pier-André Côté (Israel–Premier Tech) ,, 10 Florian Vermeersch (UAE Team Emirates XRG) ,, 11 Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin–Deceuninck) ,, 12 Jon Barrenetxea (Movistar Team) 0:20 13 Jonas Geens (Team Flanders–Baloise) ,, 14 Gonzalo Serrano (Movistar Team) ,, 15 Matyáš Kopecký (Team Novo Nordisk) ,, 16 Lander Loockx (Unibet Tietema Rockets) ,, 17 Ethan Hayter (Soudal Quick‑Step) ,, 18 Axel Van Der Tuuk (Metec - SOLARWATT p/b Mantel) ,, 19 Søren Kragh Andersen (Lidl – Trek) 0:24 20 Hartthijs De Vries (Unibet Tietema Rockets) ,, 21 Filippo Ganna (INEOS Grenadiers) ,, 22 Alec Segaert (Lotto) 0:25 23 Vincent Van Hemelen (Team Flanders–Baloise) 0:27 24 Héctor Álvarez (Lidl – Trek) 0:29 25 Thomas Gachignard (TotalEnergies) ,, 26 Alexys Brunel (TotalEnergies) 0:39 27 Kevin Vermaerke (Team Picnic PostNL) 0:45 28 Axel Huens (Unibet Tietema Rockets) 1:03 29 Olivier Godfroid (Baloise Glowi Lions) 1:11 30 Tom Van Asbroeck (Israel–Premier Tech) ,, 31 Logan Currie (Lotto) 1:17 32 Carlos Canal (Movistar Team) 1:21 33 Tim Torn Teutenberg (Lidl – Trek) 1:26 34 Jochem Kerckhaert (BEAT Cycling Club) 1:44 35 David Haverdimgs (Baloise Glowi Lions) 1:46 36 Lennert Teugels (Tarteletto - Isorex) 1:53 37 Kay De Bruyckere (Pauwels Sauzen - Cibel Clementines) 1:54 38 Viktor Vandenberghe (Pauwels Sauzen - Cibel Clementines) 1:58 39 Frits Biesterbos (BEAT Cycling Club) 2:01 40 Quentin Bezza (Wagner Bazin WB) ,, 41 Gianni Marchand (Tarteletto - Isorex) 2:12 42 Huub Artz (Intermarché–Wanty) 2:20 43 William Blume Levy (Uno‑X Mobility) 2:38 44 Alberto Dainese (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) 3:02 45 Luca Van Boven (Intermarché–Wanty) 5:42 46 Vito Braet (Intermarché–Wanty) ,, 47 Jelle Johannink (Unibet Tietema Rockets) 5:47 48 Iván García Cortina (Movistar Team) 7:03 49 Josef Černý (Soudal Quick‑Step) ,, 50 Connor Swift (INEOS Grenadiers) 7:25 51 Rasmus Tiller (Uno‑X Mobility) 8:34 52 Erik Nordsæter Resell (Uno‑X Mobility) ,, 53 Pim Ronhaar (Baloise Glowi Lions) ,, 54 Steffen De Schuyteneer (Lotto) 9:41 55 Jens Reynders (Wagner Bazin WB) ,, 56 Yorben Lauryssen (Pauwels Sauzen - Cibel Clementines) ,, 57 Michiel Lambrecht (Wagner Bazin WB) ,, 58 Yves Lampaert (Soudal Quick‑Step) ,, 59 Adam Ťoupalík (Unibet Tietema Rockets) ,, 60 Ethan Vernon (Israel–Premier Tech) ,, 61 Oscar Riesebeek (Alpecin–Deceuninck) ,, 62 Dries Van Gestel (Soudal Quick‑Step) ,, 63 Anders Skaarseth (Uno‑X Mobility) ,, 64 Elias Maris (Team Flanders–Baloise) ,, 65 Casper Van Uden (Team Picnic PostNL) 9:54 66 Rui Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates XRG) 10:01 67 Florian Dauphin (TotalEnergies) 13:06 68 Dylan Vandenstorme (Team Flanders–Baloise) ,, 69 Tom Portsmouth (Wagner Bazin WB) ,, 70 Michiel Hillen (Baloise Glowi Lions) ,, 71 Wessel Mouris (Unibet Tietema Rockets) 13:27 72 Arthur Kluckers (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) ,, 73 Manlio Moro (Movistar Team) 13:33 74 Ben Turner (INEOS Grenadiers) 13:45 75 Zeno Moonen (Intermarché–Wanty) ,, 76 Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen - Cibel Clementines) ,, 77 Jordy Decottignies (Tarteletto - Isorex) ,, 78 Jonas Rickaert (Alpecin–Deceuninck) ,, 79 Christiaan Van Rees (Team Picnic PostNL) ,, 80 Lindsay De Vylder (Team Flanders–Baloise) ,, 81 Sente Sentjens (Alpecin–Deceuninck) ,, 82 Andrea Peron (Team Novo Nordisk) ,, 83 Timo Roosen (Team Picnic PostNL) ,, 84 Stijn Appel (BEAT Cycling Club) ,, 85 Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick‑Step) ,, 86 Jordan Habets (Metec - SOLARWATT p/b Mantel) ,, 87 Stan Van Tricht (Alpecin–Deceuninck) ,, 88 Mathias Guillemette (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) ,, 89 Joran Wyseure (Alpecin–Deceuninck) ,, 90 Seppe Van Den Boer (Baloise Glowi Lions) ,, 91 Joshua Giddings (Lotto) ,, 92 Nils Eekhoff (Team Picnic PostNL) ,, 93 Thom Van Der Werff (Team Picnic PostNL) ,, 94 Rune Herregodts (UAE Team Emirates XRG) ,, 95 Rotem Tene (Israel–Premier Tech) ,, 96 Fabian Lienhard (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) ,, 97 Timo Kielich (Alpecin–Deceuninck) 14:07 98 Juan David Sierra (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) 15:46 99 Luca De Meester (Wagner Bazin WB) 21:22 100 Kenay De Moyer (Pauwels Sauzen - Cibel Clementines) 21:24 101 Wies Nuyens (Pauwels Sauzen - Cibel Clementines) ,, 102 Bart Kortleve (Metec - SOLARWATT p/b Mantel) ,, 103 Davide Persico (Wagner Bazin WB) ,, 104 Arne Marit (Intermarché–Wanty) ,, 105 Gibbe Staes (UAE Team Emirates XRG) ,, 106 Marijn Maas (BEAT Cycling Club) ,, 107 Robbe Mellaerts (BEAT Cycling Club) ,, 108 Timothy Dupont (Tarteletto - Isorex) ,, 109 Arne Santy (Tarteletto - Isorex) ,, 110 Casper Van Der Woude (Metec - SOLARWATT p/b Mantel) ,, 111 Leander Van Hautegem (Wagner Bazin WB) ,, 112 Declan Irvine (Team Novo Nordisk) ,, 113 Alex Vandenbulcke (Tarteletto - Isorex) ,, 114 Roy Hoogendoorn (Metec - SOLARWATT p/b Mantel) ,, 115 Victor Broex (Metec - SOLARWATT p/b Mantel) ,, 116 Salvatore Puccio (INEOS Grenadiers) ,, 117 Omar Fraile (INEOS Grenadiers) ,, 118 Kim Heiduk (INEOS Grenadiers) ,, 119 Pete Uptegrove (Metec - SOLARWATT p/b Mantel) ,, 120 Bert Van Lerberghe (Soudal Quick‑Step) ,, 121 Oded Kogut (Israel–Premier Tech) ,, 122 Anton Muller (Team Novo Nordisk) ,, 123 Lars Van Der Haar (Baloise Glowi Lions) ,, 124 Kristian Egholm (Lidl – Trek) ,, 125 Jules Hesters (Team Flanders–Baloise) ,, 126 Fernando Gaviria (Movistar Team) 21:34 127 Nicola Marcerou (TotalEnergies) ,, 128 Mohammad Almutaiwei (UAE Team Emirates XRG) ,, 129 Juan Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates XRG) ,, 130 Joel Suter (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) ,, 131 Jason Tesson (TotalEnergies) ,, 132 Filippo Ridolfo (Team Novo Nordisk) 21:37 133 Umberto Poli (Team Novo Nordisk) ,, 134 Ewout De Keyser (Tarteletto - Isorex) ,, 135 Martijn Tusveld (BEAT Cycling Club) ,, 136 Alex Colman (Team Flanders–Baloise) 21:42 137 Lionel Taminiaux (Lotto) 21:43