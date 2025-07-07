'I'm not a bad guy' – Bryan Coquard apolgosies after Jasper Philipsen crash at Tour de France, still hit with fine and yellow card

By published

Frenchman emotional after accidentally taking down green jersey in incident that saw him abandon race

DUNKERQUE, FRANCE - JULY 07: Bryan Coquard of France and Team Cofidis reacts after the 112th Tour de France, Stage 3 a 178.3km stage from Valenciennes to Dunkerque / #UCIWT / on July 07, 2025 in Dunkerque, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Bryan Coquard of Team Cofidis was troubled after Monday's stage 3 of the Tour de France by the mid-race incident that caused a crash (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

After accidentally taking down Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) at the Tour de France in an incident that forced the green jersey to abandon, Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) received a yellow card and a 500 CHF fine from the race jury for an 'irregular sprint'.

In a dramatic moment at the intermediate sprint, Coquard collided with Laurenz Rex (Intermarché-Wanty) as he tried to launch, only just keeping himself up and causing Philipsen, who was behind him, to crash.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.