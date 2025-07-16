'Respect between riders' - Tour de France leader Ben Healy explains why peloton waited for Tadej Pogačar after late crash

Irishman remains in yellow after fast and furious circuit stage round Toulouse

Ben Healy on stage 11 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tour de France leader Ben Healy has said that the decision to wait for top favourite Tadej Pogačar after the Slovenian crashed hard late on stage 11 was due to what the Irishman called "respect amongst riders."

Healy was in the same main chase group as Pogačar after a fraught, hilly stage around the southern city of Toulouse when the UAE Team Emirates-XRG leader was thrown off balance by another rider's manoeuvre, falling some four kilometres from the line.

