Tour de Suisse stage 5 Live – Hardest mountain test of the race brings GC battle into spotlight

100km to go Latest gap to the break is 2:15.

The riders are climbing uphill gradually now, towards the foot of the next categorised climb.

More information on why Canada's Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech) was forced to abandon the Tour de Suisse yesterday:



Michael Woods suffers another setback as lung infection rules him out of Tour de Suisse

110km to go After the memorial was unveiled for Gino Mäder at today's start, the rider who crests the peak of the San Bernardino Pass first will also receive a special prize honouring the Swiss rider at the #RideforGino KoM.

Reminder of the five men who lead stage 5: Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost), Javier Romo (Movistar), Aleksandr Vlasov (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) and Lorenzo Frotunato (XDS-Astana). (Image credit: Getty Images)

The riders are nearing the end of the downhill run off of the Julierpass, with a climb back out of the valley from Thusis leading them towards the category 1 San Bernardino climb.

120km to go The gap has stabilised at the two-minute mark.

UAE continue to lead the peloton behind. They'll be confident Almeida can produce once again after his 49-kilometre solo effort yesterday, and it's the man in yellow just behind them in the line, Grégoire, that they will be looking for the Portuguese rider to drop. (Image credit: Getty Images)

130km to go We're still on descending roads on stage 5, with gap at 2:05 form the break to the peloton.

Here's a reminder of how the GC standings looked at the start of stage 4, with pre-race overall favourite Almeida still needing to make up 2:07 to overhaul Grégeoire, despite his stage win and 1:10 time gain on Wednesday. Lots still to play for with today's brutal route, and the final uphill time trial on stage 8. (Image credit: First Cycling)

UAE Team Emirates-XRG are unsurprisingly setting the pace in the peloton behind. gap now at 1:50 to the five leaders.

140km to go Average speed after the opening hour of climbing and descending was up at 42.3kph.

The five riders in the lead now have an advantage of 1:25.

A feed zone has slowed things down in the main bunch, allowing riders to come back on the descent after being dropped.

Finally, the gap has gone in the right direction for those five trying to breakaway, now at 40 seconds from the peloton – what's left of it anyway.

150km to go Confirmation that it was Vlasov who led the break over the Julierpass KOM point, bringing him the maximum haul of 12 points, with Romo taking 8 and Bilbao 6.

Here's the moment our five leaders got away on stage 5, with Vlasov the architect of the move. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The gap from the lead group is at just 20 seconds, with lots of tricky descending roads still to tackle.

They won't have had a chance to sneak a look with that breathless fight for the break, but the riders are in one of the most beautiful places in the world, passing Lake St. Moritz earlier in the stage. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Onto the long descent down off the Julierpass now, with the foot of the next climb proper arriving in around 90km after the downhill and rise back out of the valley.

160km to go Riders are over the top of the Julierpass now. One categorised climb down, three to go.

The peloton has now joined the front chase group of 14 from the various breakaway efforts. Only the five leaders of that earlier move remain in front, and they have a 25-second lead.

The yellow jersey group is 22 seconds behind, but more attacks are coming in this aggressive start to start 5.

The front group has split up, with five riders getting away with the Julierpass' summit approaching: Bilbao, Powless, Romo, Vlasov and Fortunato.

It's now 19 riders in the lead with a slim advantage: Bilbao, Powless, Romo, Vlasov, Christen, Fortunato, Izagirre, Buratti, Bisiaux, Swift, López, Simmons, Quintana, Barta, Vansevenant, Bettiol, Blackmore, Houle and Bax.

The group in front has grown again in size. Christen, Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek), Nairo Quintana, Will Barta (Movistar), Aleksandr Vlasov (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), Mauri Vansevenant (Soudal-QuickStep), Lorenzo Fortunato (XDS-Astana), Joe Blackmore and Hugo Houle (Israel-Premier Tech) are the latest to jump across.

A look back at the original 12-man break. Two of them have dropped and been replaced by chasers, with more riders now trying to bridge across on the Julierpass climb. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lemmen has now made contact in front, restoring the breakaway to its original size of 12 riders. Askey and Haller dropped, López and the Dutchman replacing them on this first climb.

Another counterattack was tried by Jan Christen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), but that was quickly caught back by the bunch.

165km to go Marco Haller is the next rider from the break to drop.

López has made contact with those in front. Lemmen is a bit further behind, but the peloton is now just 15 seconds in arrears.

Lots of riders are beginning to struggle at the back of the main bunch. This will be a very long day in the saddle for those forming the grupetto.

It's Juanpe López (Lidl-Trek) and Bart Lemmen (Visma-Lease a Bike) who have attacked out of the peloton. They both lost time yesterday.

Askey is the first rider to drop from the 12-man move, with counterattacks now coming from the peloton.

The start of the climb has hurt the break's chances, with the gap cut down already to 30 seconds.

At the foot of the Julierpass climb (7.3km at 6.5%), the gap from the peloton to the breakaway was at 50 seconds.

170km to go The gap to the 12-man break is growing, now at 45 seconds with the first categorised climb approaching.

Here's the moment the original trio of Romo, Bilbao and Swift got away. (Image credit: Getty Images)

That large leading group now has 25 seconds on the chasing peloton.

With 174km to go, the new leading break is as follows: Bilbao, Swift, Romo, Felix Engelhardt (Jayco AlUla), Ion Izagirre (Cofidis), Nicolò Buratti (Bahrain Victorious), Léo Bisiaux (Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale), Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost), Lewis Askey (Groupama-FDJ), Alberto Bettiol (XDS-Astana), Sjoerd Bax (Q36.5) and Marco Haller (Tudor).

That trio had built a slim 10-second lead, but they have been joined by 9 more riders to form a leading group of 12.

Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious), Ben Swift (Ineos Grenadiers) and Javier Romo (Movistar) have broken away slightly as a trio, with more counters coming from behind them.

Several early attacks are being launched in anticipation of the first climb, Julierpass.

Here's a look at the jersey wearers on stage 5. From left to right, Felix Engelhardt (Jayco AlUla) leads the King of the Mountains classification, João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) the points, Kévin Vauquelin (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) is wearing the best young rider's white jersey, looking after it on behalf of Romain Grégoire (Grouapama-FDJ), who is wearing the race leader's yellow jersey. (Image credit: Getty Images)

183km to go Official start given on stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse!

No abandons this morning, so all 141 riders who finished yesterday have taken the start of stage 5.

The riders are gone from the neutralised roll out and there's been a crash for two riders and some mechanical issues.

Here's Grégoire ahead of the stage start, chatting with compatriot Julian Alaphilippe (Tudor) after they worked well together to bring the yellow jersey back to his rivals. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ) will start the day as the GC leader, but he's faced some criticism from second-place overall Kévin Vauquelin (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) after riding defensively in yesterday's final:



'You have to respect it, but it sucks' – Tour de Suisse GC challenger Kévin Vauquelin criticises race leader Romain Grégoire for lack of collaboration

Climbs on stage 5 There are four category 1 climbs awaiting the riders on the 183.8km route to Santa Maria in Calanca:

– Julierpass (7.3km at 6.5%)

– Passo del San Bernardino (7.5km at 5.9%)

– Castaneda (4.4km at 9.8%)

Here's a look at the profile for the Queen stage, with climbing arriving soon after the start. It should bring quite the fight for the breakaway. (Image credit: Tour de Suisse)

Under 15 minutes until the start of stage 5 now.

Nice words from Bahrain Victorious DS Michał Gołaś on an emotional day for Gino Mäder's team. They'll be racing hard with him in mind, as always. 🇨🇭 #TourdeSuisse | ST 5🚩 La Punt🏁 Santa Maria in Calanca📏 183.8km🗣️ SD @golasmichal : “It’s an emotional day for us. Every day we ride for Gino — but today, even more so.” @tds @rideforGino_ #RideAsOne pic.twitter.com/edPmfP40zAJune 19, 2025

If you missed yesterday's stage in the mountains, catch up with the action and João Almeida beginning his comeback on GC with our race report:



Tour de Suisse: João Almeida goes solo on the Splügenpass for stage 4 victory

An emotional moment from the start of stage 5, as a new memorial to Gino Mäder is unveiled on the Albulapass. La Punt was the finish location of the stage where he tragically passed away two years ago. We still miss you Gino🖤 But now we have a place to come by and always remember you as an inspiring person🕊️.#rideforgino pic.twitter.com/0RSvyKmJ7hJune 19, 2025

Just over 30 minutes until the start of stage 5 in La Punt, near Switzerland's border with Italy.