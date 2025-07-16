'It was worrying, but he's OK' – Tadej Pogačar avoids serious injury in Tour de France crash as team praise rivals' sportsmanship

Tobias Halland Johannessen apologises for involvement as race favourite has 'a little bit of skin off' on eve of key stage

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates pictured at the start of stage 11 of the 2025 Tour de France cycling, from and to Toulouse (154km), on Wednesday 16 July 2025 in France. The 112th edition of the Tour de France starts on Saturday 5 July in Lille, France, and will finish in Paris, France on the 27th of July. BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM (Photo by DIRK WAEM / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Tadej Pogacar before stage 11 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Overall Tour de France favourite Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) has escaped any serious injury after crashing heavily in the final 5km of stage 11 of the Tour de France, and did not lose time after his GC rivals slowed to wait for him.

The three-time Slovenian winner crashed out of a reduced GC group with 4.1km to go on the stage to Toulouse, and despite finishing with a bloodied arm, the rider and his UAE team confirmed that he had avoided any serious harm in the crash.

