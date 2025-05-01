Tour de Romandie: Late-attack nets breakaway rider Lorenzo Fortunato stage 2 victory

Lorenzo Fortunato (XDS Astana) claimed victory on stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie, outfoxing his four breakaway companions with a late attack just before the final kilometre into La Grande Béroche.

It had looked like a five-man sprint was set to decide the day, but, knowing he had little chance in the sprint, Fortunato made the move when his fellow escapees began to look at each other, with Alex Baudin (EF Education-EasyPost) in second and Junior Lecerf (Soudal-QuickStep) unable to catch him before the line.

The quintet that fought out the stage win was formed in the final flat 30 kilometres of racing beside Lake Neuchâtel, after an attack from Baudin was joined by two counter moves from Juan Pedro López (Lidl-Trek) and Lecerf, then Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto) and the Italian.

After building more than a minute lead over the chasing group of remaining GC favourites, which contained Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) and João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), the five men held on to finish with an advantage of more than 50 seconds.

Baudin moved into the lead of the race ahead of Lecerf, thanks to bonus seconds, with Fortunato's prologue meaning he only moved up to fourth overall, 17 seconds behind the Frenchman overall.

More to follow...

Results

