Tour de Romandie: Late-attack nets breakaway rider Lorenzo Fortunato stage 2 victory

By published

Alex Baudin second and takes overall race lead, Junior Lecerf third from chase-group sprint into La Grande Béroche

Lorenzo Fortunato
Lorenzo Fortunato (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Lorenzo Fortunato (XDS Astana) claimed victory on stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie, outfoxing his four breakaway companions with a late attack just before the final kilometre into La Grande Béroche.

It had looked like a five-man sprint was set to decide the day, but, knowing he had little chance in the sprint, Fortunato made the move when his fellow escapees began to look at each other, with Alex Baudin (EF Education-EasyPost) in second and Junior Lecerf (Soudal-QuickStep) unable to catch him before the line.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews