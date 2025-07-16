'That was Ben' - EF Education-EasyPost say decision to slow peloton after Tadej Pogačar crashed taken by Tour de France leader Ben Healy

Team manager Jonathan Vaughters praises Irishman for fair play decision

EF Education - EasyPost team&#039;s Irish rider Ben Healy wearing the overall leader&#039;s yellow jersey awaits the start of the 11th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 156.8 km starting and finishing in Toulouse, southwestern France, on July 16, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)
EF Education-EasyPost Manager Jonathan Vaughters said that Tour de France leader Ben Healy was personally responsible for deciding to ask other riders in the peloton to slow when top favourite and defending champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) fell late on stage 11.

Pogačar fell heavily with around four kilometres to go, but rather than the main group of GC favourites maintaining their speed, the decision was taken to wait for the Slovenian to catch up.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

