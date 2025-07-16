Political protestor tackled at Tour de France finish in Toulouse as Abrahamsen-Schmid duo sweep across the line to conclude stage 11

By published

Tour staffer's swift maneuver drives individual away from threat to riders and French riot police take suspect away in handcuffs

A Tour de France staff member attempts to intercept an individual running at the finish line area as Uno-X Mobility team&#039;s Norwegian rider Jonas Abrahamsen (C) cycles ahead of Team Jayco AlUla team&#039;s Swiss rider Mauro Schmid (R) to the finish line to win the 11th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 156.8 km starting and finishing in Toulouse, southwestern France, on July 16, 2025. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)
A Tour de France staff member intercepts an individual running on the course at the finish line in Toulouse Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Mobility) outsprints Mauro Schmid (Jayco-AlUla) to the for the stage 11 win at the Tour de France (Image credit: Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images)

A political protestor was tackled and pushed off the finish line area of stage 11 in Toulouse by a Tour de France staffer just seconds before the two race leaders pushed across the line in a furious sprint.

Most eyes were focused on a breakaway duo of Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Mobility) and Mauro Schmid (AlUla-Jayco) as they raced along the far left of Boulevard de Strasbourg, where Abrahamsen narrowly won the finale of the 156.8km stage.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.