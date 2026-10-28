From scandals and scepticism to parasocial belief – I've witnessed cycling's perception of doping shift dramatically over the last decade, but is that OK?

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More than a decade on since the last major doping scandals, the data says pro cycling is cleaner, but has cycling's attitude towards doping also shifted? Andy McGrath looks at how perceptions have changed from a lack of trust to protective fandom

A collage image featuring Chris Froome, Alberto Contador being chased by a fan with a syringe, Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar shaking hands, and other doping-related imagery behind.
Cycling's perception of doping has changed dramatically in the last decade, but is that fine? (Image credit: Getty Images)
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"It was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair, we had everything before us, we had nothing before us." - A Tale of Two Cities

Chris Froome was coming off a career high. His stage win on Mont Ventoux had laid the way for a first Tour de France victory in 2013.

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Andy McGrath
Andy McGrath

Formerly the editor of Rouleur magazine, Andy McGrath is a freelance journalist and the author of God Is Dead: The Rise and Fall of Frank Vandenbroucke, Cycling’s Great Wasted Talent and Tadej Pogačar: Unstoppable.

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