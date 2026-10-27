The best indoor cycling accessories for under £25 / $25

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Useful items to improve your indoor riding experience

Rigoberto Uran of the Education First team records himself with a mobile phone as he rides a stationary bike while racing with fans through a virtual simulator
(Image credit:  JOAQUIN SARMIENTO / Contributor)
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Indoor cycling has significantly grown in popularity, offering riders the possibility to train year-round regardless of the weather or daylight. Creating a comfortable and effective indoor training environment can improve your experience.

Improving your setup doesn’t have to be expensive, with some of the most valuable additions being the simplest and cheapest.

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Elite Fly Tex water bottle
Save 65%
Elite Fly Tex water bottle : was £11.49 now £3.99 at Amazon

UK deal: £11.49 £3.99 at Amazon
US deal: $10.99 at Amazon

Choose from a range of colours and sizes; some carry more discounts than others.

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Elite Zugaman towel
Elite Zugaman towel : was £14.99 now £14.99 at Tredz Limited

UK deal: £14.99 at Tredz
US deal: $23.64 $20.07 at Amazon

A great morale boost for those hard training sessions: a pro-looking plush red towel from Elite.

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Rockbros Front wheel support
Rockbros Front wheel support : was £10.49 now £10.49 at Amazon

UK deal: £10.49 at Amazon
US deal: $9.95 at Amazon

A front wheel riser block is the right tool for the job. More stable than a stack of books!

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Muc-Off Sweat Protect
Save 17%
Muc-Off Sweat Protect : was £11.99 now £9.99 at Amazon

UK deal: £11.99 £9.99 at Amazon
US deal: $14.99 at Competitive Cyclist

A nice way to keep corrosion at bay and to keep things fresh.

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Wahoo Bike trainer sweat guard
Wahoo Bike trainer sweat guard : was £19.99 now £19.99 at Wahoo Fitness

UK deal: £19.99 at Wahoo
US deal: $19.99 at Wahoo

Even more protection from sweat and corrosion for your bike and trainer.

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