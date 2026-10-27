The best indoor cycling accessories for under £25 / $25

Indoor cycling has significantly grown in popularity, offering riders the possibility to train year-round regardless of the weather or daylight. Creating a comfortable and effective indoor training environment can improve your experience.

Improving your setup doesn’t have to be expensive, with some of the most valuable additions being the simplest and cheapest.

A few well-chosen accessories can help you stay hydrated, manage sweat, protect your bike, and ride more comfortably, all without stretching your budget.

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If you are looking to make a small investment to make your indoor training more enjoyable, here are five affordable accessories, priced under £25 / $25, that deliver practical benefits and are good value for money.

You don't need to buy everything at once, either. Start with the essentials and add to your setup as needed.

1. Elite Fly Tex water bottle

A water bottle is one of the first accessories every cyclist should buy, as indoor cycling is thirsty work!

Although bottles are relatively inexpensive, investing in one or two durable options is worthwhile, particularly during the indoor training season when you'll use them regularly.

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Elite supplies nearly every WorldTour cycling team in the professional peloton with bottles, so they know a thing or two about them.

Elite’s Fly Tex bottle is one of the most-used bottles in cycling, so this would be my recommendation. It's made from recyclable materials and is BPA-free.

They come in multiple colours and three different sizes: 950 ml, 750 ml, and 550 ml.

Depending on your selection, prices start at $11.99, so for $25 you could buy a couple.

2. Elite Zugaman Towel

A towel is an essential accessory, as indoor cycling is a sweaty business. Fortunately, Elite has designed one that is fit for purpose. Measuring 1,300 x 300 mm and made from 100% natural cotton, it is a practical size to hang around your neck or drape over your handlebars.

Compact and soft, it's a practical addition to any indoor training setup, helping you manage sweat throughout your session.

3. Front Wheel Riser Block

A front wheel riser block is a simple accessory that can make indoor training more comfortable.

Placed beneath your bike's front wheel when using a compatible wheel-on or direct-drive trainer setup, it helps level the bike and provides a more stable riding position.

Riser blocks are available from numerous brands and are generally inexpensive. With prices starting at around $8.99, it's an affordable way to improve your indoor cycling setup.

Whilst you can use household objects to do the same job, they can be prone to moving under effort. A riser block is simply the best tool for the job.

Before buying, check that the block is compatible with your trainer and front-wheel setup, especially if you are running gravel tyres.

4. Muc-Off Sweat Protect

Muc-Off is renowned for its cleaning products. Its Sweat Protect spray is designed to help protect bike components from corrosion associated with sweat exposure.

Using a suitable protective product can help reduce the risk of corrosion and keep your bike in better condition over time.

If you want to safeguard your bike from the potential damage caused by heavy indoor use, this is a worthwhile investment. Always follow the manufacturer's instructions and check product compatibility before applying it.

5. Wahoo Cycle Sweat Guard

Sweat can take a toll on your bike over time, particularly when it repeatedly drips onto the handlebars, frame, and components during indoor training.

The Wahoo Fitness Sweat Guard sits across your handlebars and attaches around the back of your saddle. It helps shield your bike from perspiration by catching sweat before it drips onto the frame and other components, where prolonged exposure can contribute to corrosion.

There are multiple brands on the market that sell these, but we like the Wahoo Fitness Sweat Guard.