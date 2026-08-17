'Belgians love underdogs' – Wout van Aert's enduring popularity has its roots in cyclo-cross, but it's got much bigger since then, writes Thomas De Gendt

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Van Aert's return to the Vuelta a España, two years on, will once again spark major interest back home, our regular columnist writes

Image of Wout van Aert winning a stage of the Tour of Denmark, overlaid with a banner of Thomas De Gendt
Van Aert will be back in action soon at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

You'd be hard pushed to find somebody who has anything bad to say about Wout van Aert, and that includes me.

For one thing, he'd always have the time to ask how you were doing and discuss the previous races. But I won't ever forget, either, when he once had to use an altitude tent in Spain and he texted me to say he'd heard I had one in my house in Calpe. He offered to pay for using my tent and generator, I told him that wasn't necessary and just to drop them back there from his hotel at my house and put the keys inside because I was going away.

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