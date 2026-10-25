'I get the feeling they are waiting to see where Paul Seixas really pushes Tadej Pogačar' - Philippa York analyses a 'non-traditional' 2027 Tour de France route

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Cyclingnews' expert columnist dissects the time trial-heavy route, but says Pogačar remains the favourite

Tadej Pogačar
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With more time trials, less climbing, and the most northerly Grand Départ in Edinburgh, the first impression is that ASO is definitely looking for something different from this edition of the Tour de France. By the time the peloton rolls into Paris, I’m not sure they'll get it in terms of who stands on the top step of the podium, but the suspense, entertainment, and tactical choices will be different from what we’ve seen lately. A traditional Tour this is not.

There are elements to it which are going to complicate how riders and teams deal with the challenges the route is going to throw at them along the way.

Philippa York
Philippa York

Philippa York is a long-standing Cyclingnews contributor, providing expert racing analysis. As one of the early British racers to take the plunge and relocate to France with the famed ACBB club in the 1980's, she was the inspiration for a generation of racing cyclists – and cycling fans – from the UK.


The Glaswegian gained a contract with Peugeot in 1980, making her Tour de France debut in 1983 and taking a solo win in Bagnères-de-Luchon in the Pyrenees, the mountain range which would prove a happy hunting ground throughout her Tour career. 


The following year's race would prove to be one of her finest seasons, becoming the first rider from the UK to win the polka dot jersey at the Tour, whilst also becoming Britain's highest-ever placed GC finisher with 4th spot. 


She finished runner-up at the Vuelta a España in 1985 and 1986, to Pedro Delgado and Álvaro Pino respectively, and at the Giro d'Italia in 1987. Stage race victories include the Volta a Catalunya (1985), Tour of Britain (1989) and Critérium du Dauphiné Libéré (1990). York retired from professional cycling as reigning British champion following the collapse of Le Groupement in 1995. 


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