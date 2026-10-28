Why Paul Seixas might not immediately return to the Tour de France in 2027

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With different potential paths for his future and a keen eye on a home Worlds as priority, will the Frenchman opt for an alternate schedule in upcoming season?

Paul Seixas of France and Team Decathlon CMA CGM competes in the breakaway during the 120th Il Lombardia 2026 a 239km one day race from Bergamo to Como / #UCIWT / on October 10, 2026 in Como, Italy. (Photo by Luca Bettini - Pool/Getty Images)
Seixas could indeed skip the Tour next summer (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Paul Seixas made history in July as the youngest starter at the men's Tour de France in 89 years, before delivering on his promise as the hottest prospect in the sport to finish fourth on debut. It was huge for cycling in the era of Tadej Pogačar, with a look at his potential heir to the throne, but also for France, who have been waiting more than 40 years for their next home winner in the men's Tour – not since Bernard Hinault won in 1985 has La Marseillaise rang out in Paris as the yellow jersey champion stood on the final podium.

With all that said, an immediate return to cycling's biggest race in 2027 seems incredibly likely, especially given how rapidly Seixas seems to be taking the experience from every race he starts into his next goals. Just look at how quickly he moved on from completely berating himself at the World Championships for cramping to becoming Il Lombardia's youngest-ever winner two weeks later.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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