What it takes to make the yellow jersey – Inside Castelli's new partnership with the Tour de France

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Cyclingnews speaks with Castelli's Global Brand Manager about how they came on board as the clothing sponsor of the biggest race in the world

Castelli&#039;s collection of jerseys for the 2027 Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift
Castelli will supply the jerseys for the 2027 Tour de France (Image credit: Castelli)
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Watch the Castelli video launching their partnership with Tour de France organisers ASO and you’ll see a small boy, his imagination fired, watching the stars of the late 80s and 90s, when the Italian company last supplied the yellow jersey to the world’s biggest race.

That campaign is based on Steve Smith’s experience falling in love with our sport, watching it on TV at his childhood home in Oregon. Now living in Italy, not only is Smith a strong cyclist, but he’s Castelli’s Global Brand Manager, helping launch the company’s association not only with the Tour, but all of ASO’s races.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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