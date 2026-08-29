Tadej Pogačar's brutally unexpected exit from the Vuelta a España is a massive reminder of cycling's intrinsic unpredictability - Analysis

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Slovenian's dramatic departure from race creates a total game-changer for the Spanish Grand Tour

A smiling Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) at the start of stage 8 in Pucol
A smiling Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) at the start of stage 8 in Pucol (Image credit: Getty Images)

Four days ago, after Tadej Pogačar's latest knock-out victory at Andorra, when UAE Team Emirates-XRG head of racing Joxean Fernández Matxin warned that nothing could ever be taken for granted in cycling, to be honest, it was hard not to think that this was simply stating a formality.

Just look at Vingegaard, Matxin had pointed out, just when he was getting stronger in the Tour de France this July, "there was a roundabout, a crash and that was it." One of the Tour's most established figures, a five-times podium finisher and double winner had suddenly fallen by the wayside for 2026. Or, Matxin added, referring to the hailstorms that battered the Vuelta on stage 3, "who could have imagined that happening two kilometres before it did? Nobody."

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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