'I'm not thinking about who is the best' - Vuelta a España dominator Tadej Pogačar sidesteps debate over place in cycling history

News
By
Published

Latest devastating climbing performance puts Slovenian into commanding position overall just four days into the race

Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates XRG wears the Red Leader Jersey and attacks in the breakaway during the La Vuelta
Tadej Pogacar on stage 4 at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar has once again sidestepped any debate on his place in cycling history, even though many would argue that his latest devastating climbing performance in the Vuelta a España has once again strengthened the case that he could be considered the best ever road racer of all time.

When Pogačar initiated his winning stage 4 move on the category 1 Collada de Beixalis, going solo some 50 kilometres from the line, it did start as a reaction to a brief but spirited dig by Giro d'Italia podium finisher Felix Gall (Decathlon CMA CGM).

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
TOPICS
Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.