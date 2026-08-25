'I'm not thinking about who is the best' - Vuelta a España dominator Tadej Pogačar sidesteps debate over place in cycling history

Tadej Pogačar has once again sidestepped any debate on his place in cycling history, even though many would argue that his latest devastating climbing performance in the Vuelta a España has once again strengthened the case that he could be considered the best ever road racer of all time.

When Pogačar initiated his winning stage 4 move on the category 1 Collada de Beixalis, going solo some 50 kilometres from the line, it did start as a reaction to a brief but spirited dig by Giro d'Italia podium finisher Felix Gall (Decathlon CMA CGM).

But all it took was 300 metres and a sharp right-hand corner, and Pogačar had passed the only challenge to his authority, and on the first crunch mountain stage of the 2026 Vuelta, the Slovenian amply lived up to pre-race expectations.

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Opening his gap as steadily as he wanted - and even opting to lose a little time to exchange a brief fistbump with teammate Adam Yates, watching from the roadside on the Ordino - by the finish Pogačar had carved open a 2:39 advantage on second-placed Jarno Widar (Lotto-Intermarché).

That puts him at 3:21 on second-placed Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) on GC, a more than comfortable cushion for any GC winner, let alone after four stages. But despite the staggering display of power needed to create such time gaps, Pogačar rejected the idea that rather than look at victory at the Vuelta - which, barring disaster, seems all but a given at this point - he was now thinking more about his place in history.

"That question is up to you guys, the journalists, to decide; I'm not going to start debating it, and I have no say in this, "Pogačar said after claiming the 21st win of 2026, his second Vuelta stage in three days of racing, and the 37th Grand Tour stage victory of his career.

"I'm just going to continue until I stop enjoying cycling. I'm not thinking about who is the best: I just enjoy being with the guys and race for the victories."

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But if Pogačar is no fan of over-analysing cycling history, he did appreciate the fact, he said, that his latest Vuelta a España victory took place in the same location, Andorra, as his first, back in 2019. Whilst all wins matter, he argued, that first Grand Tour success stood out for him on a personal level.

"It's really not about how long the career is, or the place, it's more about how you raced for it, about everything all together," Pogačar argued. "All victories are the best one, but this one here in Andorra, I will never forget that day, there were a lot of cool moments. So it's nice to be here in Andorra again, for sure, and to win in the red."

If 2019's victory on the rain-lashed summit of the Cortals d'Encamp was a special one for Pogačar, 2026's ride to victory at Andorra la Vella across three category 1 climbs had some great moments, too - such as when he saw Adam Yates cheering him on halfway up the Ordino.

"I knew it was Adam, but I didn't expect to see him on the road, it was really nice to see him and I was pleased to find him," Pogačar said. "It's nice to recognise people, even when you're going flat out."

Even after losing a little time when he greeted Yates, Pogačar's current position overall is more than comfortable. But even if his rivals are likely now more interested in fighting each other for the podium rather than trying to dislodge the Slovenian from the top spot, he was adamant that stage 4 was not a definitive verdict.

"You cannot say in a Grand Tour that it is decided, a Grand Tour is never over, even with 20 minutes advantage," Pogačar stated categorically. " It's a good lead, and of course I'm not complaining, but there's a long way to go to Granada.

"Today was just a good day for me and for the team, a big motivation boost, and if there are more chances to win, that's a bonus. But this is on the day by day, and we'll keep the ball rolling."