'I would be probably just cracking a top 20' – Chris Froome talks Tadej Pogačar, the state of modern cycling, and his years in the wilderness post-injury

Features
By
Published

The four-time Tour de France winner talks exclusively to Cyclingnews about his career, which ended a year ago

Chris Froome in yellow on the podium during the 2017 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)

It might be only a year since Chris Froome retired, but it’s more than eight years since his most recent win, so it’s easy to forget how he once dominated the Grand Tours. He won seven three-week races in the eight seasons between 2011 and 2018, as well as the Critérium du Dauphiné three times and the Tour de Romandie twice. For a long stretch of the 2010s he was the sport’s best stage racer, bar none.

Despite that success and status, it’s surprising how little we’ve heard from the now-41-year-old in recent years. Yes, his career tailed off without a single victory after he joined Israel-Premier Tech in 2021, and the 2025 crash which ended his career a few months prematurely drew attention, but he was too busy recovering from life-threatening injuries to be speaking to the press. But other than a couple of interviews at the Tour de France last year, where he was working as an ambassador for Škoda, there’s been little else until the last couple of weeks.

TOPICS
Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.