'Still so much I want to achieve' – Jay Vine commits future to UAE Team Emirates-XRG with 2029 contract extension

After a season blighted by poor luck and injury, Jay Vine has committed his long-term future to UAE Team Emirates-XRG, extending his contract until the end of the 2029 season.

This will bring the Australian time trial champion's time on the Emirati team to a total of seven seasons, having joined in 2023. Since then, he has developed into an elite time trialist, breakaway hunter, and fine domestique, contributing to others’ successes while still able to take his own opportunities.

Vine, 30, began his time at UAE with overall victory at the Tour Down Under, bagging the first of two general classification successes in his home race. He followed that with stage wins at the Vuelta a España, where he has twice won the mountains classification, the Tour de Romandie, Coppi e Bartali and the Vuelta a Burgos.

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Despite beginning his 2026 season by winning a stage and second GC title at the Tour Down Under, his 2026 has been far from plain sailing. On stage five of that very race, he was hit by a kangaroo which jumped into the peloton, sustaining a broken bone in his wrist, though was still able to finish and take the GC.

Returning for the Volta a Ciclista a Catalunya, he crashed out on stage three, before being one of two UAE riders forced to abandon the Giro d’Italia after a huge crash on wet roads during stage 2, this time leaving him with a fractured elbow and concussion.

There was more bad fortune at the Vuelta a Burgos, where he again crashed out, before illness forced him out of the Vuelta a España. However, he bounced back to close his season with second place at the Chrono des Nations, behind a rampant Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe).

"I’m really happy to be continuing with the team until 2029," Vine said in a team statement. "I couldn’t imagine a better fit, and I’m incredibly grateful for the trust and support I’ve been shown here, both in the good times and the more difficult ones. That support means a lot to me and is something I really value about this team.

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"I’m already building towards the 2027 season and can’t wait to get started. There’s still so much I want to achieve, and I’m excited to keep working alongside some genuine friends, and see what we can accomplish together over the coming years."

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