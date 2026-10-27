'Still so much I want to achieve' – Jay Vine commits future to UAE Team Emirates-XRG with 2029 contract extension

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The Australian will stay with cycling's top team for at least the next three seasons

Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) celebrates victory in the 2026 Tour Down Under in Adelaide on January 25, 2026. (Photo by Brenton Edwards / AFP via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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After a season blighted by poor luck and injury, Jay Vine has committed his long-term future to UAE Team Emirates-XRG, extending his contract until the end of the 2029 season.

This will bring the Australian time trial champion's time on the Emirati team to a total of seven seasons, having joined in 2023. Since then, he has developed into an elite time trialist, breakaway hunter, and fine domestique, contributing to others’ successes while still able to take his own opportunities.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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