'He will restart as scheduled’ – Egan Bernal more likely than ever to return for the 2027 season.

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The Colombian champion was present at a Netcompany Ineos gathering in Copenhagen

Egan Bernal (Netcompany INEOS) during stage 15 of the 2026 Tour de France in Plateau de Solaison, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
We could see Egan Bernal at the 2027 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Former Tour de France and Giro d’Italia winner, Egan Bernal, is likely to return to the peloton in 2027 after some earlier doubts following the early closure of the Colombian rider’s season.

Bernal finished his 2026 campaign after placing 20th at the Tour de France in July; then, in early October, the Netcompany Ineos rider posted a statement on his Instagram account, hoping to clarify his future.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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