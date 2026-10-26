Early access: Watch our video review of the new Look 795 Blade RS before anyone else

Watch our video review of the Factor Elara before it goes live to the public

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Who doesn't love a redemption arc? The old Look Blade was something of a brick in our wind tunnel testing; by some measures the slowest bike we have ever tested. The new one... not so much.

To find out how fast this WorldTour race machine is, and just as importantly to find out how it actually rides, you can watch Will's full video review below if you're a Cyclingnews subscriber. Early video access is just one of the perks you get, along with all of our other premium content.

If you're not already signed up then there's still time!