The fewest high mountains for a decade, an easier Queen stage and where are all the summit finishes? – Dissecting the stats of the Tour de France 2027 route

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Tour de France Femmes' highest point will be the lowest since the inaugural edition, as we dive into the stats and figures of both routes

Graph showing the total elevation metres that feature in the last 10 editions of Tour de France
The 2027 Tour de France won't have the most climbing metres (Image credit: Made with Flourish/Gemini)
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The route for the 2027 Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes route were announced on Thursday, and fans and commentators, Cyclingnews included, have spent the last 36 hours dissecting the stages and analysing what it all might mean next summer.

From the abundance of TT kilometres and how they might help Remco Evenepoel, to the lack of big mountains in the women's race, there's been a lot to talk about and speculate on as we try to imagine what the race will look like and how it compares to recent years.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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